Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI to lead the Panthers past Bishop Alemany (Calif.) 13-1.
— Ryland Gregorich, Clark: The freshman struck out seven while throwing a six-inning no-hitter as the Chargers rolled past Cheyenne 11-0.
— Edwin Moreno, Western: The freshman was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and an RBI to help the Warriors cruise to a six-inning 17-3 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
— William Patriquin, Rancho: The senior struck out six while pitching a three-inning no-hitter in the Rams’ 20-0 victory over Valley.
— Marek Piekarski, Silverado: The junior caught all nine innings, going 4-for-5 with an RBI to help the Skyhawks beat Sierra Vista 9-5.
— Dallas Sirikhan, Bonanza: The senior pitcher threw a three-inning no-hitter, and the Bengals scored 11 runs in the first inning of their 17-0 win over Desert Pines.
Softball
— Madison Foster, Shadow Ridge: The senior had a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Mustangs overcame an early deficit for a 9-5 victory over Liberty.
— Breya Hee, Arbor View: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and the Aggies scored in every inning of their five-inning 14-3 win over Green Valley.
— Charlie Simi, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Gaels routed Silverado 20-0 in three innings.
— Hailey Smith, Centennial: The junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Bulldogs’ 8-3 loss to Palo Verde.
Boys volleyball
— JaMari Cottingham, Basic: The senior had 10 kills and three blocks as the Wolves defeated Bishop Gorman 25-20, 29-27, 25-19.
— Jack Cox, Durango: The junior finished with 18 kills, 12 digs and a block in the Trailblazers’ 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
— David Haldeman, Arbor View: The senior racked up 46 assists, 11 digs, a kill and a block to lead the Aggies past Foothill 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23.
— Michael Weinand, Bonanza: The junior logged 16 kills, two digs and two aces to help the Bengals roll to a 25-13, 25-21, 25-21 victory over Doral Academy.
Scores
Baseball
Bonanza 17, Desert Pines 0
Centennial 12, Spring Valley 0
Clark 11, Cheyenne 0
Del Sol 12, Eldorado 5
Durango 24, Cadence 0
Lincoln County 13, Awaken Christian 11
Lincoln County 11, Awaken Christian 8
Mater East 17, Mojave 2
Moapa Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0
Pahrump Valley 16, Chaparral 1
Palo Verde 13, Bishop Alemany (Calif.) 1
Rancho 20, Valley 0
Silverado 9, Sierra Vista 5 (9)
Tech 10, Legacy 4
The Meadows 15, Sunrise Mountain 0
Virgin Valley 18, Democracy Prep 0
Western 17, Cimarron-Memorial 3
Softball
Arbor View 14, Green Valley 3
Bishop Gorman 20, Silverado 0
Lincoln County 9, Awaken Christian 4
Lincoln County 5, Awaken Christian 3
Palo Verde 8, Centennial 3
Shadow Ridge 9, Liberty 5
Tech 11, Spring Valley 0
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Foothill 1
Basic 3, Bishop Gorman 0
Bonanza 3, Doral Academy 0
Del Sol 3, Liberty 1
Durango 3, Sunrise Mountain 1
Sierra Vista 3, Cheyenne 0
Sky Pointe 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0
