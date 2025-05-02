Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Coronado outside hitter Dexter Brimhall hits the ball over the net during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Kellen Anunson, Clark: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Chargers defeat Western 7-2.

— Cruz Monroy, Canyon Springs: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs to lead the Pioneers past Mojave 20-4 in three innings.

— Tyler Stosich, Legacy: The senior pitcher held Bishop Gorman to one run on two hits over 5⅔ innings, and the Longhorns held off a late rally for a 10-5 win.

— Andrew Torres, Shadow Ridge: The senior had a double, a triple and an RBI as the Mustangs scored five runs in the first inning of their 8-4 win over Eldorado.

— Ted Tsouras, Arbor View: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the Aggies’ 9-6 win over Sierra Vista.

Softball

— Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs in the Gators’ five-inning 17-7 victory over Basic.

— Paola Garcia, Clark: The senior had a home run, a double and five RBIs to help the Chargers cruise past Mater East 19-0 in three innings.

— Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The junior had two doubles and an RBI to help the Panthers beat Faith Lutheran 11-1 in five innings.

— Samantha Lefever, Bishop Gorman: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Gaels scored six runs in the second inning of their 9-3 win over Spring Valley.

— Sarah Lopez, Coronado: The senior struck out seven while pitching a complete-game one-hitter as the Cougars beat Tech 8-0.

Boys volleyball

— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The senior had 20 kills, nine digs and two aces as the Mountain Lions fell to Centennial 25-22, 17-25, 29-27, 25-22.

— Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge: The senior racked up 12 assists, eight kills, six aces, five digs and a block in the Mustangs’ 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Cheyenne.

— Hayden Mauro, Foothill: The senior logged nine kills and nine digs in the Falcons’ 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24 loss to Coronado.

— Eric Veith, Arbor View: The junior finished with eight kills, four blocks, three aces and three digs to help the Aggies edge Desert Oasis 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 15-12.

— Michael Weinand, Bonanza: The junior had 20 digs, 19 kills and seven aces to help the Bengals outlast Eldorado for a 15-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-23, 22-20 win.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 9, Sierra Vista 6

Boulder City 5, Pahrump Valley 4

Canyon Springs 20, Mojave 4

Chaparral 11, Sunrise Mountain 11 (tie)

Clark 7, Western 2

Legacy 10, Bishop Gorman 5

Liberty Baptist 20, Mountain View 0

Liberty Baptist 18, Mountain View 1

Moapa Valley 15, Democracy Prep 0

Rancho 6, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Shadow Ridge 8, Eldorado 4

SLAM! Nevada 14, Desert Pines 5

Tech 3, Green Valley 0

Virgin Valley 5, Mater East 2

Softball

Bishop Gorman 9, Spring Valley 3

Clark 19, Mater East 0

Coronado 8, Tech 0

Green Valley 17, Basic 7

Palo Verde 11, Faith Lutheran 1

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 2

Bonanza 3, Eldorado 2

Centennial 3, Sierra Vista 1

Coronado 3, Foothill 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Cheyenne 0

