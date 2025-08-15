Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school sports action.

Centennial’s Mia Meyers tee’s off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top Performances

Boys soccer

■ Edgar Aguilar, Desert Pines: The senior scored a first-half goal to help the Jaguars defeat Centennial 1-0.

■ Eron Citaku, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored two goals in the Mountain Lions’ 5-2 win over Tech.

■ Aiden Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored two goals as the Mustangs jumped to a two-goal lead and hung on to tie Boulder City 3-3.

■ Aiden Villanueva, Eldorado: The sophomore scored the game’s loan goal in the first half as the Firehawks outlasted Spring Creek for a 1-0 victory.

Scores

Boys soccer

Desert Pines 1, Centennial 0

Eldorado 1, Spring Creek 0

Mojave 5, Sky Pointe 2

Sierra Vista 5, Tech 2

The Meadows 3, Boulder City 3

Girls soccer

Las Vegas 2, Rancho 0

Girls volleyball

Sunrise Mountain 3, Chaparral 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal