Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school sports action.
Top Performances
Boys soccer
■ Edgar Aguilar, Desert Pines: The senior scored a first-half goal to help the Jaguars defeat Centennial 1-0.
■ Eron Citaku, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored two goals in the Mountain Lions’ 5-2 win over Tech.
■ Aiden Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored two goals as the Mustangs jumped to a two-goal lead and hung on to tie Boulder City 3-3.
■ Aiden Villanueva, Eldorado: The sophomore scored the game’s loan goal in the first half as the Firehawks outlasted Spring Creek for a 1-0 victory.
Scores
Boys soccer
Desert Pines 1, Centennial 0
Eldorado 1, Spring Creek 0
Mojave 5, Sky Pointe 2
Sierra Vista 5, Tech 2
The Meadows 3, Boulder City 3
Girls soccer
Las Vegas 2, Rancho 0
Girls volleyball
Sunrise Mountain 3, Chaparral 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal