Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Top performers

Girls soccer

■ Liyah Elfberg, SECTA: The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Payson (Arizona) in the Roadrunners’ first of two wins in the opening day of a tournament in Arizona.

■ Devyn Giraldo, Bishop Gorman: The senior had two goals in the Gaels’ 5-1 win over Foothill.

■ Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado: The junior scored the game’s lone goal in the Skyhawks’ 1-0 win against Basic.

■ Alayna Malloy, Centennial: The sophomore scored two goals in the Bulldogs’ 3-1 win over Liberty.

■ Daniela Mayorga, Canyon Springs: The senior had four goals and two assists in the Pioneers’ 8-0 win over Desert Pines.

■ Emily McKinney, Coronado: The junior had a goal and an assist as the Cougars defeated Arbor View 4-1.

■ Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The junior had two goals to help lift the Dragons to a 2-1 win at Desert Oasis.

■ Alexa Sandoval, Las Vegas: The junior had three goals and an assist to help the Wildcats roll past Valley 8-0.

■ Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran: The senior UC Irvine commit scored two goals in the Crusaders’ 4-0 win at Shadow Ridge.

Girls volleyball

■ Boyana Pesic, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had 17 kills to help the Gaels to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 win over Palo Verde

■ Mikaela Fellows, SECTA: The senior had 13 kills, nine digs and three aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 win over Rancho.

■ Bryn Neibaur, Foothill: The sophomore had 13 kills, seven digs and two aces in the Falcons’ 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 win over Silverado.

Scores

Girls soccer

■ Bishop Gorman 5, Foothill 1

■ Bonanza 11, Cheyenne 0

■ Boulder City 2, Pahrump Valley 0

■ Canyon Springs 8, Desert Pines 0

■ Centennial 3, Liberty 1

■ Cimarron-Memorial 4, Sky Pointe 0

■ Coronado 4, Arbor View 1

■ Doral Academy 2, Desert Oasis 1

■ Equipo Academy 3, The Meadows

■ Faith Lutheran 4, Shadow Ridge 0

■ Moapa Valley 4, Cristo Rey 1

■ Las Vegas 8, Valley 0

■ Rancho 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

■ SECTA 3, Payson (Texas) 0

■ SECTA 9, Camp Verde 0

■ Sierra Vista 11, Durango 0

■ Silverado 1, Basic 0

Girls volleyball

■ Bishop Gorman 3, Palo Verde 0

■ Centennial 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

■ Foothill 3, Silverado 0

■ Mater East 3, Cheyenne 0

■ SECTA 3, Rancho 0

