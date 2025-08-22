Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performers
Girls soccer
■ Liyah Elfberg, SECTA: The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Payson (Arizona) in the Roadrunners’ first of two wins in the opening day of a tournament in Arizona.
■ Devyn Giraldo, Bishop Gorman: The senior had two goals in the Gaels’ 5-1 win over Foothill.
■ Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado: The junior scored the game’s lone goal in the Skyhawks’ 1-0 win against Basic.
■ Alayna Malloy, Centennial: The sophomore scored two goals in the Bulldogs’ 3-1 win over Liberty.
■ Daniela Mayorga, Canyon Springs: The senior had four goals and two assists in the Pioneers’ 8-0 win over Desert Pines.
■ Emily McKinney, Coronado: The junior had a goal and an assist as the Cougars defeated Arbor View 4-1.
■ Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The junior had two goals to help lift the Dragons to a 2-1 win at Desert Oasis.
■ Alexa Sandoval, Las Vegas: The junior had three goals and an assist to help the Wildcats roll past Valley 8-0.
■ Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran: The senior UC Irvine commit scored two goals in the Crusaders’ 4-0 win at Shadow Ridge.
Girls volleyball
■ Boyana Pesic, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had 17 kills to help the Gaels to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 win over Palo Verde
■ Mikaela Fellows, SECTA: The senior had 13 kills, nine digs and three aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 win over Rancho.
■ Bryn Neibaur, Foothill: The sophomore had 13 kills, seven digs and two aces in the Falcons’ 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 win over Silverado.
Scores
Girls soccer
■ Bishop Gorman 5, Foothill 1
■ Bonanza 11, Cheyenne 0
■ Boulder City 2, Pahrump Valley 0
■ Canyon Springs 8, Desert Pines 0
■ Centennial 3, Liberty 1
■ Cimarron-Memorial 4, Sky Pointe 0
■ Coronado 4, Arbor View 1
■ Doral Academy 2, Desert Oasis 1
■ Equipo Academy 3, The Meadows
■ Faith Lutheran 4, Shadow Ridge 0
■ Moapa Valley 4, Cristo Rey 1
■ Las Vegas 8, Valley 0
■ Rancho 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
■ SECTA 3, Payson (Texas) 0
■ SECTA 9, Camp Verde 0
■ Sierra Vista 11, Durango 0
■ Silverado 1, Basic 0
Girls volleyball
■ Bishop Gorman 3, Palo Verde 0
■ Centennial 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0
■ Foothill 3, Silverado 0
■ Mater East 3, Cheyenne 0
■ SECTA 3, Rancho 0
Alex Wright Review-Journal