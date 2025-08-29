Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Girls soccer
■ Taylor Bringhurst, Palo Verde: The senior goalkeeper had five saves for a shutout in the Panthers’ 4-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
■ Allison Kleiner, Coronado: The senior recorded a goal and an assist as the Cougars defeated Centennial 5-0.
■ Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy: The senior goalkeeper had nine saves to post the shutout in the Dragons’ 4-0 victory over Spring Valley.
■ Peyton Simmons, Basic: The junior racked up four goals and four assists to lead the Wolves past Del Sol 10-1.
■ Julianne Warren, Clark: The senior had three goals and an assist to help the Chargers to an 8-0 win over Durango.
Scores
Girls soccer
■ Basic 10, Del Sol 1
■ Boulder City 0, Virgin Valley 0
■ Chaparral 2, Desert Pines 0
■ Clark 8, Durango 0
■ Coronado 5, Centennial 0
■ Doral Academy 4, Spring Valley 0
■ Equipo Academy 5, Pahrump Valley 1
■ Faith Lutheran 3, Bishop Gorman 0
■ Las Vegas 4, Sunrise Mountain 2
■ Liberty 4, Foothill 1
■ Mater East 2, Silverado 2
■ Moapa Valley 2, The Meadows 0
■ Mojave 7, Cheyenne 0
■ Palo Verde 4, Cimarron-Memorial 0
■ Sierra Vista 3, Legacy 0
■ Tech 4, Green Valley 2
■ Boys soccer
■ Canyon Springs 5, Legacy 2
■ Western 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2
Girls volleyball
■ Arbor View 3, Sierra Vista 0
■ Las Vegas 3, Basic 1
■ Laughlin 3, Mohave Accelerated (Ariz.) 2
■ Liberty 3, Farrington (Hawaii) 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal