Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

5 high school football games to watch in Southern Nevada this week

Liberty’s Layla Prosser tees off Thursday afternoon during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Top performances

Girls soccer

■ Taylor Bringhurst, Palo Verde: The senior goalkeeper had five saves for a shutout in the Panthers’ 4-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

■ Allison Kleiner, Coronado: The senior recorded a goal and an assist as the Cougars defeated Centennial 5-0.

■ Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy: The senior goalkeeper had nine saves to post the shutout in the Dragons’ 4-0 victory over Spring Valley.

■ Peyton Simmons, Basic: The junior racked up four goals and four assists to lead the Wolves past Del Sol 10-1.

■ Julianne Warren, Clark: The senior had three goals and an assist to help the Chargers to an 8-0 win over Durango.

Scores

Girls soccer

■ Basic 10, Del Sol 1

■ Boulder City 0, Virgin Valley 0

■ Chaparral 2, Desert Pines 0

■ Clark 8, Durango 0

■ Coronado 5, Centennial 0

■ Doral Academy 4, Spring Valley 0

■ Equipo Academy 5, Pahrump Valley 1

■ Faith Lutheran 3, Bishop Gorman 0

■ Las Vegas 4, Sunrise Mountain 2

■ Liberty 4, Foothill 1

■ Mater East 2, Silverado 2

■ Moapa Valley 2, The Meadows 0

■ Mojave 7, Cheyenne 0

■ Palo Verde 4, Cimarron-Memorial 0

■ Sierra Vista 3, Legacy 0

■ Tech 4, Green Valley 2

■ Boys soccer

■ Canyon Springs 5, Legacy 2

■ Western 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Girls volleyball

■ Arbor View 3, Sierra Vista 0

■ Las Vegas 3, Basic 1

■ Laughlin 3, Mohave Accelerated (Ariz.) 2

■ Liberty 3, Farrington (Hawaii) 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal