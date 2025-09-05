Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Bishop Gorman midfielder Reydante Rubalcava (8) looks to make a throw-in during a soccer match against Coronado at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Top Performances

Boys soccer

■ Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Cowboys defeat Silverado 5-1.

■ Gauge Draney, Virgin Valley: The senior had two goals and two assists to lead the Bulldogs to a 5-0 win over Cristo Rey.

■ Nicholas Fitzgerald, Faith Lutheran: The senior’s second-half goal evened the score and the Crusaders held on for a 1-1 tie against Bishop Gorman.

■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The senior scored the game-winner with two minutes remaining as the Patriots defeated Sierra Vista 3-2.

■ Jesus Nunez, Desert Pines: The senior scored two goals to lead the Jaguars past Cimarron-Memorial 3-1.

Girls volleyball

■ Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The junior logged 22 assists as the Gators topped Clark 25-15, 25-12, 25-19.

■ Arial Fox, Legacy: The junior had 15 digs, 12 kills and seven aces as the Longhorns fell to Sky Pointe 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 13-25, 15-12.

■ Hayden Owsley, Virgin Valley: The senior had 17 digs and 11 kills as the Bulldogs rallied past Boulder City for a 21-25, 18-25, 25-10, 25-16, 15-8 victory.

■ Lesli Perez, Rancho: The junior recorded 11 digs, eight kills and six aces to help the Rams beat Eldorado 25-15, 25-17, 25-8.

■ Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The senior finished with 18 assists, six digs and three aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Valley.

Scores

Boys soccer

■ Bishop Gorman 1, Faith Lutheran 1

■ Canyon Springs 2, Arbor View 1

■ Chaparral 5, Silverado 1

■ Coronado 3, Eldorado 0

■ Desert Pines 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1

■ Las Vegas 3, Desert Oasis 1

■ Liberty 3, Sierra Vista 2

■ Pahrump Valley 1, Equipo Academy 1

■ Palo Verde 2, Western 1

■ Spring Mountain 3, Legacy 1

■ Tech 2, Mater East 0

■ Virgin Valley 5, Cristo Rey 0

Girls volleyball

■ Arbor View 3, Liberty 1

■ Bishop Gorman 3, Faith Lutheran 0

■ Cadence 3, Chaparral 0

■ Coronado 3, Shadow Ridge 0

■ Durango 3, Sierra Vista 0

■ Green Valley 3, Clark 0

■ Laughlin 3, Sandy Valley 0

■ Rancho 3, Eldorado 0

■ Sky Pointe 3, Legacy 2

■ Tech 3, Valley 0

■ Virgin Valley 3, Boulder City 2

■ Jeff Wollard Review-Journal