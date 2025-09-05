Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top Performances
Boys soccer
■ Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Cowboys defeat Silverado 5-1.
■ Gauge Draney, Virgin Valley: The senior had two goals and two assists to lead the Bulldogs to a 5-0 win over Cristo Rey.
■ Nicholas Fitzgerald, Faith Lutheran: The senior’s second-half goal evened the score and the Crusaders held on for a 1-1 tie against Bishop Gorman.
■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The senior scored the game-winner with two minutes remaining as the Patriots defeated Sierra Vista 3-2.
■ Jesus Nunez, Desert Pines: The senior scored two goals to lead the Jaguars past Cimarron-Memorial 3-1.
Girls volleyball
■ Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The junior logged 22 assists as the Gators topped Clark 25-15, 25-12, 25-19.
■ Arial Fox, Legacy: The junior had 15 digs, 12 kills and seven aces as the Longhorns fell to Sky Pointe 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 13-25, 15-12.
■ Hayden Owsley, Virgin Valley: The senior had 17 digs and 11 kills as the Bulldogs rallied past Boulder City for a 21-25, 18-25, 25-10, 25-16, 15-8 victory.
■ Lesli Perez, Rancho: The junior recorded 11 digs, eight kills and six aces to help the Rams beat Eldorado 25-15, 25-17, 25-8.
■ Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The senior finished with 18 assists, six digs and three aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Valley.
Scores
Boys soccer
■ Bishop Gorman 1, Faith Lutheran 1
■ Canyon Springs 2, Arbor View 1
■ Chaparral 5, Silverado 1
■ Coronado 3, Eldorado 0
■ Desert Pines 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1
■ Las Vegas 3, Desert Oasis 1
■ Liberty 3, Sierra Vista 2
■ Pahrump Valley 1, Equipo Academy 1
■ Palo Verde 2, Western 1
■ Spring Mountain 3, Legacy 1
■ Tech 2, Mater East 0
■ Virgin Valley 5, Cristo Rey 0
Girls volleyball
■ Arbor View 3, Liberty 1
■ Bishop Gorman 3, Faith Lutheran 0
■ Cadence 3, Chaparral 0
■ Coronado 3, Shadow Ridge 0
■ Durango 3, Sierra Vista 0
■ Green Valley 3, Clark 0
■ Laughlin 3, Sandy Valley 0
■ Rancho 3, Eldorado 0
■ Sky Pointe 3, Legacy 2
■ Tech 3, Valley 0
■ Virgin Valley 3, Boulder City 2
■ Jeff Wollard Review-Journal