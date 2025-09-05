84°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Bishop Gorman midfielder Reydante Rubalcava (8) looks to make a throw-in during a soccer match ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Reydante Rubalcava (8) looks to make a throw-in during a soccer match against Coronado at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
More Stories
Bishop Gorman defensive back Justin Colin (23) breaks up a pass intended for Centennial wide re ...
Top 5 high school football games to watch this week
Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner addresses his team after the football game on Friday, Au ...
QB play, defensive depth prepare Bishop Gorman for tough stretch
Sloan Canyon wide receiver Christian Rhodes gets taken down during a high school football game ...
Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 4
Bishop Gorman defender Laila Lazzara kicks the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2025 - 10:56 pm
 

Top Performances

Boys soccer

■ Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Cowboys defeat Silverado 5-1.

■ Gauge Draney, Virgin Valley: The senior had two goals and two assists to lead the Bulldogs to a 5-0 win over Cristo Rey.

■ Nicholas Fitzgerald, Faith Lutheran: The senior’s second-half goal evened the score and the Crusaders held on for a 1-1 tie against Bishop Gorman.

■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The senior scored the game-winner with two minutes remaining as the Patriots defeated Sierra Vista 3-2.

■ Jesus Nunez, Desert Pines: The senior scored two goals to lead the Jaguars past Cimarron-Memorial 3-1.

Girls volleyball

■ Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The junior logged 22 assists as the Gators topped Clark 25-15, 25-12, 25-19.

■ Arial Fox, Legacy: The junior had 15 digs, 12 kills and seven aces as the Longhorns fell to Sky Pointe 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 13-25, 15-12.

■ Hayden Owsley, Virgin Valley: The senior had 17 digs and 11 kills as the Bulldogs rallied past Boulder City for a 21-25, 18-25, 25-10, 25-16, 15-8 victory.

■ Lesli Perez, Rancho: The junior recorded 11 digs, eight kills and six aces to help the Rams beat Eldorado 25-15, 25-17, 25-8.

■ Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The senior finished with 18 assists, six digs and three aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Valley.

Scores

Boys soccer

■ Bishop Gorman 1, Faith Lutheran 1

■ Canyon Springs 2, Arbor View 1

■ Chaparral 5, Silverado 1

■ Coronado 3, Eldorado 0

■ Desert Pines 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1

■ Las Vegas 3, Desert Oasis 1

■ Liberty 3, Sierra Vista 2

■ Pahrump Valley 1, Equipo Academy 1

■ Palo Verde 2, Western 1

■ Spring Mountain 3, Legacy 1

■ Tech 2, Mater East 0

■ Virgin Valley 5, Cristo Rey 0

Girls volleyball

■ Arbor View 3, Liberty 1

■ Bishop Gorman 3, Faith Lutheran 0

■ Cadence 3, Chaparral 0

■ Coronado 3, Shadow Ridge 0

■ Durango 3, Sierra Vista 0

■ Green Valley 3, Clark 0

■ Laughlin 3, Sandy Valley 0

■ Rancho 3, Eldorado 0

■ Sky Pointe 3, Legacy 2

■ Tech 3, Valley 0

■ Virgin Valley 3, Boulder City 2

■ Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES