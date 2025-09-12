Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Desert Pines fullback Gardson Destine (2) and Faith Lutheran defender Isaiah Hopes (8) spar for the ball during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Jayden Serrano (20) and Paul Slaninka (11) embrace, celebrating a goal during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top performances

Boys soccer

■ Jake Barrett, Palo Verde: The senior goalkeeper nabbed two saves while recording a shutout in the Panthers’ 5-0 win over Legacy.

■ Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral: The senior tied the score with a second-half goal and the Cowboys held on for a 1-1 tie against Basic.

■ Andres Gutierrez, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored two goals for the Spartans in their 2-1 victory over Rancho.

■ Aidan Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored both goals to lead the Mustangs past Boulder City 2-0.

■ Augustin Silva, Mater East: The senior scored two goals to help the Knights beat Sky Pointe 6-0.

Scores

Boys soccer

Basic 1, Chaparral 1

Cheyenne 2, Sloan Canyon 0

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Rancho 1

Clark 2, Tech 2

Faith Lutheran 2, Desert Pines 0

Mater East 6, Sky Pointe 0

Moapa Valley 1, Virgin Valley 1

Palo Verde 5, Legacy 0

SLAM! Nevada 2, Las Vegas 1

The Meadows 2, Boulder City 0

Valley 2, Del Sol 2

Girls soccer

Equipo Academy 2, Eldorado 1

Girls volleyball

Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 1

