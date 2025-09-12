Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Boys soccer
■ Jake Barrett, Palo Verde: The senior goalkeeper nabbed two saves while recording a shutout in the Panthers’ 5-0 win over Legacy.
■ Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral: The senior tied the score with a second-half goal and the Cowboys held on for a 1-1 tie against Basic.
■ Andres Gutierrez, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored two goals for the Spartans in their 2-1 victory over Rancho.
■ Aidan Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored both goals to lead the Mustangs past Boulder City 2-0.
■ Augustin Silva, Mater East: The senior scored two goals to help the Knights beat Sky Pointe 6-0.
Scores
Boys soccer
Basic 1, Chaparral 1
Cheyenne 2, Sloan Canyon 0
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Rancho 1
Clark 2, Tech 2
Faith Lutheran 2, Desert Pines 0
Mater East 6, Sky Pointe 0
Moapa Valley 1, Virgin Valley 1
Palo Verde 5, Legacy 0
SLAM! Nevada 2, Las Vegas 1
The Meadows 2, Boulder City 0
Valley 2, Del Sol 2
Girls soccer
Equipo Academy 2, Eldorado 1
Girls volleyball
Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 1
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal