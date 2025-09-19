72°F
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Palo Verde's Caitlynn Nick (22) kicks the ball past Coronado’s Jazmine McCallum (21 ...
Palo Verde's Caitlynn Nick (22) kicks the ball past Coronado’s Jazmine McCallum (21) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2025 - 10:46 pm
 

Top performances

Girls soccer

Breanna Cross, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged two goals and two assists to help the Gaels cruise past SLAM! Nevada 9-0.

Melanie Mendez, Equipo Academy: The senior scored three goals to lead the Yeti to a 4-0 win over Western.

Allison Moreno, Tech: The junior finished with three goals and an assist to help the Roadrunners roll past Mater East 11-0.

Arianna Ruiz, Sierra Vista: The freshman had a goal and two assists in the Mountain Lions’ 6-1 victory over Las Vegas.

Yuset Silva, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior scored five goals for the Spartans in their 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.

Boys soccer

Austin Cirimele, Centennial: The sophomore had a goal and an assist to help the Bulldogs edge Arbor View 3-2.

Erick Garza, Tech: The senior finished with a goal and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 2-1 win over Valley.

Girls volleyball

Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman: The senior racked up 28 kills in the Gaels’ 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19 victory over Mater Dei (Calif.).

Scores

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 9, SLAM! Nevada 0

Cimarron-Memorial 6, Pahrump Valley 1

Coronado 5, Palo Verde 1

Equipo Academy 4, Western 0

Foothill 3, Virgin Valley 2

Sierra Vista 6, Las Vegas 1

Tech 11, Mater East 0

Boys soccer

Centennial 3, Arbor View 2

Moapa Valley 6, Founders Academy 0

Tech 2, Valley 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Mater Dei (Calif.) 1

Cadence 3, Canyon Springs 0

Lincoln County 3, Awaken Christian 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

