Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Girls soccer
■ Breanna Cross, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged two goals and two assists to help the Gaels cruise past SLAM! Nevada 9-0.
■ Melanie Mendez, Equipo Academy: The senior scored three goals to lead the Yeti to a 4-0 win over Western.
■ Allison Moreno, Tech: The junior finished with three goals and an assist to help the Roadrunners roll past Mater East 11-0.
■ Arianna Ruiz, Sierra Vista: The freshman had a goal and two assists in the Mountain Lions’ 6-1 victory over Las Vegas.
■ Yuset Silva, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior scored five goals for the Spartans in their 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.
Boys soccer
■ Austin Cirimele, Centennial: The sophomore had a goal and an assist to help the Bulldogs edge Arbor View 3-2.
■ Erick Garza, Tech: The senior finished with a goal and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 2-1 win over Valley.
Girls volleyball
■ Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman: The senior racked up 28 kills in the Gaels’ 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19 victory over Mater Dei (Calif.).
Scores
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 9, SLAM! Nevada 0
Cimarron-Memorial 6, Pahrump Valley 1
Coronado 5, Palo Verde 1
Equipo Academy 4, Western 0
Foothill 3, Virgin Valley 2
Sierra Vista 6, Las Vegas 1
Tech 11, Mater East 0
Boys soccer
Centennial 3, Arbor View 2
Moapa Valley 6, Founders Academy 0
Tech 2, Valley 1
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Mater Dei (Calif.) 1
Cadence 3, Canyon Springs 0
Lincoln County 3, Awaken Christian 0
