Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Top performances

Girls soccer

* Mackenzie Jenkins, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with a goal and an assist in the Mountain Lions’ 4-0 victory over Silverado.

* Cristal Lara, Tech: The senior had a goal and two assists to lead the Roadrunners past Boulder City 4-1.

* Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy: The senior recorded two goals and an assist in the Yeti’s 4-1 win over SLAM! Nevada.

* Adriana Santiago, Rancho: The sophomore racked up three goals in the Rams’ 5-0 win over Cheyenne.

* Sanyi Thompson, Doral Academy: The senior scored a first-half goal and the Dragons held on for a 1-0 victory over Palo Verde.

Girls volleyball

* Bryli Allen, Desert Oasis: The junior had six kills, six digs and six service aces in the Diamondbacks’ 27-17, 25-13, 25-13 win over Valley.

* Gabriella Birch, Tech: The sophomore had 15 digs and seven aces as the Roadrunners defeated Legacy 25-17, 28-30, 25-23, 25-17.

* Kinley Hughes, Virgin Valley: The sophomore had 11 kills and four service aces to help the Bulldogs roll to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 win over Cheyenne.

* Piper Kennedy, The Meadows: The junior had 14 kills, 13 digs and three aces in the Mustangs’ 13-25, 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 15-11 loss to Las Vegas.

* Parker LaFontaine, Faith Lutheran: The senior finished with 12 kills, four aces and two blocks as the Crusaders outlasted Foothill for a 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11 victory.

Scores

Boys soccer

Desert Pines 1, Basic 0

Desert Pines 8, Civica 0

Equipo Academy 0, Sky Pointe 0

Liberty 4, SLAM! Nevada 1

Moapa Valley 3, The Meadows 2

Mojave 1, Centennial 0

SLAM! Nevada 4, Cheyenne 0

Sunrise Mountain 4, Del Sol 1

Girls soccer

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Western 0

Coronado 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Desert Oasis 2, Virgin Valley 0

Doral Academy 1, Palo Verde 0

Equipo Academy 4, SLAM! Nevada 1

Moapa Valley 2, Sunrise Mountain 1

Mojave 4, Cristo Rey 0

Rancho 5, Cheyenne 0

Sierra Vista 4, Silverado 0

Tech 4, Boulder City 1

Girls volleyball

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Clark 0

Durango 3, Green Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Foothill 2

Las Vegas 3, The Meadows 2

Tech 3, Legacy 1

Virgin Valley 3, Cheyenne 0

