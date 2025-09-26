Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Girls soccer
* Mackenzie Jenkins, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with a goal and an assist in the Mountain Lions’ 4-0 victory over Silverado.
* Cristal Lara, Tech: The senior had a goal and two assists to lead the Roadrunners past Boulder City 4-1.
* Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy: The senior recorded two goals and an assist in the Yeti’s 4-1 win over SLAM! Nevada.
* Adriana Santiago, Rancho: The sophomore racked up three goals in the Rams’ 5-0 win over Cheyenne.
* Sanyi Thompson, Doral Academy: The senior scored a first-half goal and the Dragons held on for a 1-0 victory over Palo Verde.
Girls volleyball
* Bryli Allen, Desert Oasis: The junior had six kills, six digs and six service aces in the Diamondbacks’ 27-17, 25-13, 25-13 win over Valley.
* Gabriella Birch, Tech: The sophomore had 15 digs and seven aces as the Roadrunners defeated Legacy 25-17, 28-30, 25-23, 25-17.
* Kinley Hughes, Virgin Valley: The sophomore had 11 kills and four service aces to help the Bulldogs roll to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 win over Cheyenne.
* Piper Kennedy, The Meadows: The junior had 14 kills, 13 digs and three aces in the Mustangs’ 13-25, 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 15-11 loss to Las Vegas.
* Parker LaFontaine, Faith Lutheran: The senior finished with 12 kills, four aces and two blocks as the Crusaders outlasted Foothill for a 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11 victory.
Scores
Boys soccer
Desert Pines 1, Basic 0
Desert Pines 8, Civica 0
Equipo Academy 0, Sky Pointe 0
Liberty 4, SLAM! Nevada 1
Moapa Valley 3, The Meadows 2
Mojave 1, Centennial 0
SLAM! Nevada 4, Cheyenne 0
Sunrise Mountain 4, Del Sol 1
Girls soccer
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Western 0
Coronado 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Desert Oasis 2, Virgin Valley 0
Doral Academy 1, Palo Verde 0
Equipo Academy 4, SLAM! Nevada 1
Moapa Valley 2, Sunrise Mountain 1
Mojave 4, Cristo Rey 0
Rancho 5, Cheyenne 0
Sierra Vista 4, Silverado 0
Tech 4, Boulder City 1
Girls volleyball
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Clark 0
Durango 3, Green Valley 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Foothill 2
Las Vegas 3, The Meadows 2
Tech 3, Legacy 1
Virgin Valley 3, Cheyenne 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal