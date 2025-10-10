Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school tennis, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Girls soccer
■ Sophia Aragon, Sierra Vista: The junior scored three goals in the Mountain Lions’ 5-1 victory over Canyon Springs in a battle for first place in the 4A Lake League.
■ Leah Luna, Las Vegas: The sophomore collected three goals and two assists while leading the Wildcats to a 9-0 win over Bonanza.
■ Angelie Mendoza, Palo Verde: The junior scored an unassisted goal to even the score with 10 minutes remaining as the Panthers played to a 1-1 tie against Shadow Ridge.
■ Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran: The junior scored five goals as the Crusaders rolled past Foothill 8-0.
Girls volleyball
■ Eliza Melgar, Tech: The junior racked up 12 assists, eight digs and six service aces to help the Roadrunners defeat Coral Academy 21-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16.
Scores
Boys tennis
5A state team semifinals
■ Palo Verde 12, Bishop Gorman 3
4A Southern Region team semifinals
■ The Meadows 16, Basic 2
■ Liberty 11, Tech 7
3A Southern Region team semifinals
■ Coral Academy 10, Pahrump Valley 9
Boys soccer
■ SLAM! Nevada 3, Tech 0
Girls soccer
■ Bishop Gorman 1, Doral Academy 1
■ Boulder City 2, Sunrise Mountain 1
■ Equipo Academy 3, Desert Pines 0
■ Faith Lutheran 8, Foothill 0
■ Las Vegas 9, Bonanza 0
■ Shadow Ridge 1, Palo Verde 1
■ Sierra Vista 5, Canyon Springs 1
Girls volleyball
■ Tech 3, Coral Academy 1
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal