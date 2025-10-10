70°F
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Faith Lutheran forward Olivia Stark (8) attempts to keep the ball from Coronado midfielder Alex ...
Faith Lutheran forward Olivia Stark (8) attempts to keep the ball from Coronado midfielder Alexandra Milano (3) during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2025 - 11:23 pm
 

Top performances

Girls soccer

■ Sophia Aragon, Sierra Vista: The junior scored three goals in the Mountain Lions’ 5-1 victory over Canyon Springs in a battle for first place in the 4A Lake League.

■ Leah Luna, Las Vegas: The sophomore collected three goals and two assists while leading the Wildcats to a 9-0 win over Bonanza.

■ Angelie Mendoza, Palo Verde: The junior scored an unassisted goal to even the score with 10 minutes remaining as the Panthers played to a 1-1 tie against Shadow Ridge.

■ Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran: The junior scored five goals as the Crusaders rolled past Foothill 8-0.

Girls volleyball

■ Eliza Melgar, Tech: The junior racked up 12 assists, eight digs and six service aces to help the Roadrunners defeat Coral Academy 21-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16.

Scores

Boys tennis

5A state team semifinals

■ Palo Verde 12, Bishop Gorman 3

4A Southern Region team semifinals

■ The Meadows 16, Basic 2

■ Liberty 11, Tech 7

3A Southern Region team semifinals

■ Coral Academy 10, Pahrump Valley 9

Boys soccer

■ SLAM! Nevada 3, Tech 0

Girls soccer

■ Bishop Gorman 1, Doral Academy 1

■ Boulder City 2, Sunrise Mountain 1

■ Equipo Academy 3, Desert Pines 0

■ Faith Lutheran 8, Foothill 0

■ Las Vegas 9, Bonanza 0

■ Shadow Ridge 1, Palo Verde 1

■ Sierra Vista 5, Canyon Springs 1

Girls volleyball

■ Tech 3, Coral Academy 1

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal

