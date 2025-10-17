Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Top 5 high school football games to watch in Southern Nevada this week

Silverado wide receiver Jayden Luangrath (16) goes down with the ball during a football game between Silverado and Sunrise Mountain at Sunrise Mountain High School Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performances

Football

■ Tristan Hunter, Bonanza: The senior scored three rushing touchdowns as the Bengals routed Western 47-6.

■ Jaxton Seward, Silverado: The junior had three receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns to help the Skyhawks defeat Sunrise Mountain 54-6.

Boys soccer

■ Alvaro Barra, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore scored the game-winning goal in the final minute to lift the Spartans over Pahrump Valley 2-1.

■ Christian Barrera, Sierra Vista: The senior had a goal and two assists as the Mountain Lions rolled past Silverado 9-1.

■ Dillon Cambeiro, Foothill: The senior goalkeeper had nine saves as the Falcons played to a 1-1 tie against Faith Lutheran.

■ Anthony Cardenas, Las Vegas: The senior scored the game-winner midway through the second half to help the Wildcats rally past Bishop Gorman 2-1.

Girls volleyball

■ Camden Finlinson, Shadow Ridge: The senior finished with 10 digs and five service aces in the Mustangs’ 13-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 loss to Arbor View.

■Presley Hartstrom, Sierra Vista: The junior recorded 12 kills and two aces to help the Mountain Lions beat Spring Valley 25-16, 25-9, 25-16.

■Kinley Hughes, Virgin Valley: The sophomore had seven kills and six aces to help the Bulldogs cruise to a 25-7, 25-7, 25-5 win over Democracy Prep.

■Gio Ortega, Green Valley: The junior logged 14 digs, seven kills and three aces in the Gators’ 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Del Sol.

■Carly Rogers, Desert Oasis: The junior racked up 12 assists, seven digs and four aces to lead the Diamondbacks past Amplus Academy 25-16, 25-13, 25-15.

Scores

Football

■ Bonanza 47, Western 6

■ Laughlin 30, Round Mountain 14

■ Silverado 54, Sunrise Mountain 6

Boys tennis

5A singles state semifinals

■ Balin Gupta, Palo Verde d. Mikele Longo, Palo Verde, 6-4, 6-1

■ Lucas Rago, Bishop Gorman d. Joey Juhasz, Palo Verde, 6-2, 6-2

5A doubles state semifinals

■ Butler/Gastaldo, Faith Lutheran d. Thielke/Robison, Palo Verde, 7-6 (3), 6-3

■ Gluth/Bergin, Faith Lutheran d. Vongxaiburana/Banks, Faith Lutheran, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Girls tennis

5A singles state semifinals

■ Remi Rice, Palo Verde d. Nikki Perrin, Palo Verde, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5

■ Erika Gallegos, Coronado d. Kamilah Saine, Coronado, 6-0, 6-0

5A doubles state semifinals

■ Gallegos/Smart, Coronado d. Rygg/Ferry, Coronado, 6-0, 6-1

■ Slusher/Dudgeon, Faith Lutheran d. Zamani/Walker, Palo Verde, 6-0, 6-1

Boys soccer

■ Chaparral 3, Sloan Canyon 0

■ Cimarron-Memorial 2, Pahrump Valley 1

■ Desert Oasis 4,

Del Sol 1

■ Desert Pines 2,

Legacy 1

■ Equipo Academy 4, Civica 0

■ Foothill 1, Faith Lutheran 1

■ Las Vegas 2, Bishop Gorman 1

■ Moapa Valley 8, Founders Academy 0

■ Sierra Vista 9, Silverado 1

■ Spring Valley 4, Green Valley 1

■ Tech 1, Mater East 0

■ Virgin Valley 2, The Meadows 0

Girls volleyball

■ Arbor View 3, Shadow Ridge 1

■ Bishop Gorman 3, Coronado 0

■ Boulder City 3, Cristo Rey 0

■ Desert Oasis 3, Amplus Academy 0

■ Faith Lutheran 3, Centennial 1

■ Green Valley 3, Del Sol 0

■ Liberty 3, Foothill 0

■ Sierra Vista 3, Spring Valley 0

■ Silverado 3, tech 2

■ Virgin Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal