Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Football
■ Tristan Hunter, Bonanza: The senior scored three rushing touchdowns as the Bengals routed Western 47-6.
■ Jaxton Seward, Silverado: The junior had three receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns to help the Skyhawks defeat Sunrise Mountain 54-6.
Boys soccer
■ Alvaro Barra, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore scored the game-winning goal in the final minute to lift the Spartans over Pahrump Valley 2-1.
■ Christian Barrera, Sierra Vista: The senior had a goal and two assists as the Mountain Lions rolled past Silverado 9-1.
■ Dillon Cambeiro, Foothill: The senior goalkeeper had nine saves as the Falcons played to a 1-1 tie against Faith Lutheran.
■ Anthony Cardenas, Las Vegas: The senior scored the game-winner midway through the second half to help the Wildcats rally past Bishop Gorman 2-1.
Girls volleyball
■ Camden Finlinson, Shadow Ridge: The senior finished with 10 digs and five service aces in the Mustangs’ 13-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 loss to Arbor View.
■Presley Hartstrom, Sierra Vista: The junior recorded 12 kills and two aces to help the Mountain Lions beat Spring Valley 25-16, 25-9, 25-16.
■Kinley Hughes, Virgin Valley: The sophomore had seven kills and six aces to help the Bulldogs cruise to a 25-7, 25-7, 25-5 win over Democracy Prep.
■Gio Ortega, Green Valley: The junior logged 14 digs, seven kills and three aces in the Gators’ 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Del Sol.
■Carly Rogers, Desert Oasis: The junior racked up 12 assists, seven digs and four aces to lead the Diamondbacks past Amplus Academy 25-16, 25-13, 25-15.
Scores
Football
■ Bonanza 47, Western 6
■ Laughlin 30, Round Mountain 14
■ Silverado 54, Sunrise Mountain 6
Boys tennis
5A singles state semifinals
■ Balin Gupta, Palo Verde d. Mikele Longo, Palo Verde, 6-4, 6-1
■ Lucas Rago, Bishop Gorman d. Joey Juhasz, Palo Verde, 6-2, 6-2
5A doubles state semifinals
■ Butler/Gastaldo, Faith Lutheran d. Thielke/Robison, Palo Verde, 7-6 (3), 6-3
■ Gluth/Bergin, Faith Lutheran d. Vongxaiburana/Banks, Faith Lutheran, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Girls tennis
5A singles state semifinals
■ Remi Rice, Palo Verde d. Nikki Perrin, Palo Verde, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5
■ Erika Gallegos, Coronado d. Kamilah Saine, Coronado, 6-0, 6-0
5A doubles state semifinals
■ Gallegos/Smart, Coronado d. Rygg/Ferry, Coronado, 6-0, 6-1
■ Slusher/Dudgeon, Faith Lutheran d. Zamani/Walker, Palo Verde, 6-0, 6-1
Boys soccer
■ Chaparral 3, Sloan Canyon 0
■ Cimarron-Memorial 2, Pahrump Valley 1
■ Desert Oasis 4,
Del Sol 1
■ Desert Pines 2,
Legacy 1
■ Equipo Academy 4, Civica 0
■ Foothill 1, Faith Lutheran 1
■ Las Vegas 2, Bishop Gorman 1
■ Moapa Valley 8, Founders Academy 0
■ Sierra Vista 9, Silverado 1
■ Spring Valley 4, Green Valley 1
■ Tech 1, Mater East 0
■ Virgin Valley 2, The Meadows 0
Girls volleyball
■ Arbor View 3, Shadow Ridge 1
■ Bishop Gorman 3, Coronado 0
■ Boulder City 3, Cristo Rey 0
■ Desert Oasis 3, Amplus Academy 0
■ Faith Lutheran 3, Centennial 1
■ Green Valley 3, Del Sol 0
■ Liberty 3, Foothill 0
■ Sierra Vista 3, Spring Valley 0
■ Silverado 3, tech 2
■ Virgin Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0
