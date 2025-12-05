Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Palo Verde wide receiver Savannah Lunkwitz celebrates a touchdown during a high school flag football game between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performances

Girls basketball

■ A’yanna Johnson, Mojave: The freshman finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in the Rattlers’ 60-27 victory over Legacy.

■ Amija Macon, Mater East: The sophomore scored 23 points in the Knights’ 74-12 victory over Desert Pines.

■ Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior collected 23 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and two blocks while leading the Spartans past The Meadows 60-34.

■ Riley Saldana, Pahrump Valley: The junior had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help lift the Trojans over Needles 41-36.

■ Kyra Stevens, Boulder City: The sophomore scored eight points to help the Eagles beat Basic 38-29.

Boys basketball

■ Ethan Inocencio, Palo Verde: The senior scored 18 points to lead the Panthers past SLAM! Nevada 74-31.

■ Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior logged 26 points as the Crusaders beat Centennial 71-59.

Flag football

■ Jalaigh Brooks, Canyon Springs: The junior completed 22 of 34 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pioneers to a 35-0 win over Bonanza.

■ Savannah Lunkwitz, Palo Verde: The freshman had 10 receptions for 162 yards and two TDs as the Panthers defeated Coronado 31-19.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 72, Kahuku (HI) 32

Faith Lutheran 71, Centennial 59

Fernley 71, Rancho 51

Las Vegas 62, Durango 45

Liberty Baptist 68, Adelson School 54

Mojave 87, Sunrise Mountain 75

Needles 77, Pahrump Valley 69

Pahranagat Valley 46, Round Mountain 15

Palo Verde 74, SLAM! Nevada 31

Reed 69, Moapa Valley 25

Sierra Vista 67, Clovis East (Calif.) 57

Sky Pointe 57, Silverado 49

Sloan Canyon 74, Coral Academy 68

Tonopah 31, Wells 26

Girls Basketball

Boulder City 38, Basic 29

Cimarron-Memorial 60, The Meadows 34

Clark 45, Tech 25

Desert Oasis 67, Canyon Springs 30

Mater East 72, Desert Pines 12

Moapa Valley 41, Sparks 2

Mojave 60, Legacy 27

Pahrump Valley 41, Needles 36

Silverado 43, Cheyenne 18

Virgin Valley 71, Bishop’s School (Calif.) 43

Wells 35, Tonopah 8

Flag football

Canyon Springs 35, Bonanza 0

Doral Academy 18, Del Sol 0

Palo Verde 31, Coronado 19

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal