Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Top performances
Girls basketball
■ A’yanna Johnson, Mojave: The freshman finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in the Rattlers’ 60-27 victory over Legacy.
■ Amija Macon, Mater East: The sophomore scored 23 points in the Knights’ 74-12 victory over Desert Pines.
■ Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior collected 23 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and two blocks while leading the Spartans past The Meadows 60-34.
■ Riley Saldana, Pahrump Valley: The junior had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help lift the Trojans over Needles 41-36.
■ Kyra Stevens, Boulder City: The sophomore scored eight points to help the Eagles beat Basic 38-29.
Boys basketball
■ Ethan Inocencio, Palo Verde: The senior scored 18 points to lead the Panthers past SLAM! Nevada 74-31.
■ Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior logged 26 points as the Crusaders beat Centennial 71-59.
Flag football
■ Jalaigh Brooks, Canyon Springs: The junior completed 22 of 34 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pioneers to a 35-0 win over Bonanza.
■ Savannah Lunkwitz, Palo Verde: The freshman had 10 receptions for 162 yards and two TDs as the Panthers defeated Coronado 31-19.
Scores
Boys basketball
Bishop Gorman 72, Kahuku (HI) 32
Faith Lutheran 71, Centennial 59
Fernley 71, Rancho 51
Las Vegas 62, Durango 45
Liberty Baptist 68, Adelson School 54
Mojave 87, Sunrise Mountain 75
Needles 77, Pahrump Valley 69
Pahranagat Valley 46, Round Mountain 15
Palo Verde 74, SLAM! Nevada 31
Reed 69, Moapa Valley 25
Sierra Vista 67, Clovis East (Calif.) 57
Sky Pointe 57, Silverado 49
Sloan Canyon 74, Coral Academy 68
Tonopah 31, Wells 26
Girls Basketball
Boulder City 38, Basic 29
Cimarron-Memorial 60, The Meadows 34
Clark 45, Tech 25
Desert Oasis 67, Canyon Springs 30
Mater East 72, Desert Pines 12
Moapa Valley 41, Sparks 2
Mojave 60, Legacy 27
Pahrump Valley 41, Needles 36
Silverado 43, Cheyenne 18
Virgin Valley 71, Bishop’s School (Calif.) 43
Wells 35, Tonopah 8
Flag football
Canyon Springs 35, Bonanza 0
Doral Academy 18, Del Sol 0
Palo Verde 31, Coronado 19
