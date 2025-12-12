Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Mater East guard Myla Faught chases the ball during a basketball game between Mater East and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performances

Boys basketball

– Iggy Segovia-Gonzalez, Cheyenne: The junior was one of three players to score 16 points for the Desert Shields in their 84-24 win over Cadence.

– Jaden Williams, Shadow Ridge: The junior recorded 28 points to help the Mustangs edge Palo Verde 57-56.

Girls basketball

– Kyrra Atkinson-Gray, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior posted 12 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists as the Spartans took control early on the way to a 42-24 victory over Green Valley.

– Sariyah Johnson, Las Vegas: The sophomore took control with 19 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks as the Wildcats beat Farrington (Hawaii) 45-37.

– Jasmine Legardy, Canyon Springs: The junior scored 23 points as the Pioneers defeated Valley 46-44.

– Amija Macon, Mater East: The sophomore finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five blocks in the Knights’ 69-58 victory over Coronado.

– Delyla Ross, Sunrise Mountain: The senior scored 20 points to lead the Miners past Doral Academy 54-36.

Flag football

– Chelsea DeWitt, Desert Oasis: The sophomore caught eight passes for 84 yards and three touchdowns, and also nabbed an interception on defense to help the Diamondbacks defeat Centennial 41-6.

– Emily Lomeli, Tech: The senior recorded five sacks in the Roadrunners’ 13-7 win over SLAM! Nevada.

Scores

Boys basketball

Adelson School 43, Sandy Valley 24

Cheyenne 84, Cadence 24

Doral Academy 83, Western 70

Laughlin 70, Awaken Christian 56

Shadow Ridge 57, Palo Verde 56

Sierra Vista 77, Sunrise Mountain 57

Girls basketball

Cadence 52, Cheyenne 14

Canyon Springs 46, Valley 44 (OT)

Cimarron-Memorial 42, Green Valley 24

Las Vegas 45, Farrington (Hawaii) 37

Mater East 69, Coronado 58

Sandy Valley 58, Adelson School 21

Sunrise Mountain 54, Doral Academy 36

Flag football

Boulder City 19, Basic 0

Desert Oasis 41, Centennial 6

Tech 13, SLAM! Nevada 7

— Jeff Wollard Review-Journal