Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Palo Verde holds off Desert Oasis in flag football 5A state rematch

Senior carries Coronado boys basketball to road win over Mojave — PHOTOS

Coronado guard Demari Hunter (3) shoots over Mojave guard Ricky Bunch Jr. (20) during a basketball game at Mojave High School on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Boys basketball

■ Phil Gordon, Mojave: The junior logged 19 points in the Rattlers’ 69-63 loss to Coronado.

■ Isaiah Nangah, Palo Verde: The senior led the Panthers with 13 points as they rolled past Amplus Academy 82-6.

■ Amare Oba, Coronado: The senior racked up 31 points while leading the Cougars to a 69-63 victory over Mojave.

■ Jayvion Wall, Sierra Vista: The junior scored 33 points to lead the Mountain Lions past Arbor View 73-70.

■ Thomas York, Foothill: The freshman finished with 13 points as the Falcons defeated Civica 71-49.

Girls basketball

■ Ari Ferrer, Las Vegas: The sophomore nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining and hit a 2-point jumper with 12 seconds left to help the Wildcats rally past Arbor View 42-41.

■ Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior scored 18 points in the Spartans’ 67-54 loss to Sierra Vista.

■ Ricana Taylor, Del Sol: The senior recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Dragons past Valley 78-36.

■ Rita Torres, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored 18 points to help the Mountain Lions defeat Cimarron-Memorial 67-54.

■ Mila Vidacic, Tech: The junior finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in the Roadrunners’ 52-43 win over Durango.

Scores

Boys basketball

Canyon Springs 68, Basic 28

Clark 72, Durango 64

Faith Lutheran 75, Cimarron-Memorial 61

Foothill 71, Civica 49

Liberty 78, Centennial 50

Liberty Baptist 62, Sandy Valley 34

Palo Verde 82, Amplus Academy 6

Sierra Vista 73, Arbor View 70

Western 67, Tech 41

Girls basketball

Clark 49, Green Valley 28

Del Sol 76, Valley 36

Las Vegas 42, Arbor View 41

Sierra Vista 67, Cimarron-Memorial 54

Silverado 52, Chaparral 25

Tech 52, Durango 43

Jeff Wollard

Las Vegas Review-Journal