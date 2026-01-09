Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Top performances
Boys basketball
■ Phil Gordon, Mojave: The junior logged 19 points in the Rattlers’ 69-63 loss to Coronado.
■ Isaiah Nangah, Palo Verde: The senior led the Panthers with 13 points as they rolled past Amplus Academy 82-6.
■ Amare Oba, Coronado: The senior racked up 31 points while leading the Cougars to a 69-63 victory over Mojave.
■ Jayvion Wall, Sierra Vista: The junior scored 33 points to lead the Mountain Lions past Arbor View 73-70.
■ Thomas York, Foothill: The freshman finished with 13 points as the Falcons defeated Civica 71-49.
Girls basketball
■ Ari Ferrer, Las Vegas: The sophomore nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining and hit a 2-point jumper with 12 seconds left to help the Wildcats rally past Arbor View 42-41.
■ Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior scored 18 points in the Spartans’ 67-54 loss to Sierra Vista.
■ Ricana Taylor, Del Sol: The senior recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Dragons past Valley 78-36.
■ Rita Torres, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored 18 points to help the Mountain Lions defeat Cimarron-Memorial 67-54.
■ Mila Vidacic, Tech: The junior finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in the Roadrunners’ 52-43 win over Durango.
Scores
Boys basketball
Canyon Springs 68, Basic 28
Clark 72, Durango 64
Faith Lutheran 75, Cimarron-Memorial 61
Foothill 71, Civica 49
Liberty 78, Centennial 50
Liberty Baptist 62, Sandy Valley 34
Palo Verde 82, Amplus Academy 6
Sierra Vista 73, Arbor View 70
Western 67, Tech 41
Girls basketball
Clark 49, Green Valley 28
Del Sol 76, Valley 36
Las Vegas 42, Arbor View 41
Sierra Vista 67, Cimarron-Memorial 54
Silverado 52, Chaparral 25
Tech 52, Durango 43
Jeff Wollard
Las Vegas Review-Journal