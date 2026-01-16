Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Thursday’s Nevada Preps highlights
Top performances
Boys basketball
* Jaxson Grant, Tech: The sophomore racked up 37 points as the Roadrunners held off Sloan Canyon for a 64-61 win.
* Hunter Iverson, Las Vegas: The senior led all scorers with 19 points as the Wildcats rolled past Eldorado 70-30.
* Jordyn Perdue, Legacy: The junior finished with 21 points, and the Longhorns jumped to an early lead on the way to an 89-78 win over Cheyenne.
* Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior posted 23 points as the Crusaders rolled to a 61-39 victory over Desert Oasis.
* Kenny Williams, Basic: The junior finished with 25 points in the Wolves’ 75-54 win over SLAM! Nevada.
Girls basketball
* Alexandra Crunk, Foothill: The junior scored a game-high 19 points in the Falcons’ 62-14 victory over Green Valley.
* Audrey Hilton, Cadence: The sophomore scored 12 points to help the the Cougars edge Silverado 39-36.
* Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior logged 21 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and seven assists in the Spartans’ 57-16 win over Chaparral.
Scores
Boys basketball
Basic 75, SLAM! Nevada 54
Centennial 90, Sierra Vista 67
Cimarron-Memorial 68, Spring Valley 67
Clark 63, Palo Verde 56
Durango 80, Doral Academy 59
Faith Lutheran 61, Desert Oasis 39
Foothill 55, Green Valley 30
Las Vegas 70, Eldorado 30
Laughlin 69, Adelson School 39
Legacy 89, Cheyenne 78
Losee 81, Canyon Springs 47
Needles 79, American Heritage 21
Rancho 69, Chaparral 55
Shadow Ridge 70, Bonanza 41
Tech 64, Sloan Canyon 61
Valley 66, Sunrise Mountain 64
Girls basketball
Cadence 39, Silverado 36
Cimarron-Memorial 57, Chaparral 16
Foothill 62, Green Valley 14
Laughlin 67, Adelson School 17
Needles 73, American Heritage 7
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal