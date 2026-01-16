Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Cimarron-Memorial's Amaya Garcia, left, and Chaparral's Kailyn Mendez (50) vie for a loose ball during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Jasmine Ponce (10) reaches for a rebound against Chaparral during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thursday’s Nevada Preps highlights

Top performances

Boys basketball

* Jaxson Grant, Tech: The sophomore racked up 37 points as the Roadrunners held off Sloan Canyon for a 64-61 win.

* Hunter Iverson, Las Vegas: The senior led all scorers with 19 points as the Wildcats rolled past Eldorado 70-30.

* Jordyn Perdue, Legacy: The junior finished with 21 points, and the Longhorns jumped to an early lead on the way to an 89-78 win over Cheyenne.

* Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior posted 23 points as the Crusaders rolled to a 61-39 victory over Desert Oasis.

* Kenny Williams, Basic: The junior finished with 25 points in the Wolves’ 75-54 win over SLAM! Nevada.

Girls basketball

* Alexandra Crunk, Foothill: The junior scored a game-high 19 points in the Falcons’ 62-14 victory over Green Valley.

* Audrey Hilton, Cadence: The sophomore scored 12 points to help the the Cougars edge Silverado 39-36.

* Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior logged 21 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and seven assists in the Spartans’ 57-16 win over Chaparral.

Scores

Boys basketball

Basic 75, SLAM! Nevada 54

Centennial 90, Sierra Vista 67

Cimarron-Memorial 68, Spring Valley 67

Clark 63, Palo Verde 56

Durango 80, Doral Academy 59

Faith Lutheran 61, Desert Oasis 39

Foothill 55, Green Valley 30

Las Vegas 70, Eldorado 30

Laughlin 69, Adelson School 39

Legacy 89, Cheyenne 78

Losee 81, Canyon Springs 47

Needles 79, American Heritage 21

Rancho 69, Chaparral 55

Shadow Ridge 70, Bonanza 41

Tech 64, Sloan Canyon 61

Valley 66, Sunrise Mountain 64

Girls basketball

Cadence 39, Silverado 36

Cimarron-Memorial 57, Chaparral 16

Foothill 62, Green Valley 14

Laughlin 67, Adelson School 17

Needles 73, American Heritage 7

