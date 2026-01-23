Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
THURSDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
Top performances
Boys basketball
* Micah Cazar, Legacy: The senior nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as the Longhorns held off a frantic Losee rally for a 75-74 win.
* Phil Gordon, Mojave: The junior had 25 points and nine rebounds in the Rattlers’ 77-66 victory over Centennial.
* Deuce Jones, Palo Verde: The sophomore posted 16 points to help the Panthers roll to a 93-40 victory over Doral Academy.
* Carter Knight, Shadow Ridge: The senior nabbed 10 rebounds to help the Mustangs log a 73-56 win over Cheyenne.
* Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 29 points, including the game-winning basket in the final seconds to lift the Crusaders over Durango 74-72.
Girls basketball
* Gianna Johnson-Jeffries, Tech: The sophomore finished with 10 points and two steals in the Roadrunners’ 58-22 loss to Basic.
* Aspen Larson, Cadence: The senior scored 19 points as the Cougars defeated Sloan Canyon 43-31.
* Nation Williams, Centennial: The senior dominated with 41 points, 18 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bulldogs past Mojave 87-58.
Scores
Boys basketball
Basic 68, Tech 60
Clark 68, Amplus Academy 34
Democracy Prep 90, Arbor View 89
Desert Pines 73, Sierra Vista 64
Faith Lutheran 74, Durango 72
Foothill 67, SLAM! Nevada 30
Las Vegas 50, Mater East 48
Legacy 75, Losee 74
Mojave 77, Centennial 66
Palo Verde 93, Doral Academy 40
Rancho 66, Eldorado 30
Shadow Ridge 73, Cheyenne 56
Sky Pointe 70, Canyon Springs 60
Spring Valley 56, Desert Oasis 54
Western 64, Bonanza 38
Girls basketball
Basic 58, Tech 22
Cadence 43, Sloan Canyon 31
Centennial 87, Mojave 58
Clark 57, Valley 55
Losee 68, Sunrise Mountain 26
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal