Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Mojave’ A'yanna Johnson (1) grabs the ball during a girls basketball game against Centennial at Centennial High School Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

THURSDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

Top performances

Boys basketball

* Micah Cazar, Legacy: The senior nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as the Longhorns held off a frantic Losee rally for a 75-74 win.

* Phil Gordon, Mojave: The junior had 25 points and nine rebounds in the Rattlers’ 77-66 victory over Centennial.

* Deuce Jones, Palo Verde: The sophomore posted 16 points to help the Panthers roll to a 93-40 victory over Doral Academy.

* Carter Knight, Shadow Ridge: The senior nabbed 10 rebounds to help the Mustangs log a 73-56 win over Cheyenne.

* Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 29 points, including the game-winning basket in the final seconds to lift the Crusaders over Durango 74-72.

Girls basketball

* Gianna Johnson-Jeffries, Tech: The sophomore finished with 10 points and two steals in the Roadrunners’ 58-22 loss to Basic.

* Aspen Larson, Cadence: The senior scored 19 points as the Cougars defeated Sloan Canyon 43-31.

* Nation Williams, Centennial: The senior dominated with 41 points, 18 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bulldogs past Mojave 87-58.

Scores

Boys basketball

Basic 68, Tech 60

Clark 68, Amplus Academy 34

Democracy Prep 90, Arbor View 89

Desert Pines 73, Sierra Vista 64

Faith Lutheran 74, Durango 72

Foothill 67, SLAM! Nevada 30

Las Vegas 50, Mater East 48

Legacy 75, Losee 74

Mojave 77, Centennial 66

Palo Verde 93, Doral Academy 40

Rancho 66, Eldorado 30

Shadow Ridge 73, Cheyenne 56

Sky Pointe 70, Canyon Springs 60

Spring Valley 56, Desert Oasis 54

Western 64, Bonanza 38

Girls basketball

Basic 58, Tech 22

Cadence 43, Sloan Canyon 31

Centennial 87, Mojave 58

Clark 57, Valley 55

Losee 68, Sunrise Mountain 26

