Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Thursday prep highlights
Top performances
Boys basketball
* Phoenix Dalton, Cheyenne: The junior finished with 15 points in the Desert Shields’ 63-49 victory over Bonanza.
* Jaxson Grant, Tech: The sophomore scored 22 points to lead the Roadrunners past Cadence 59-24.
* DJ Hunter, Losee: The freshman led all scorers with 19 points as the Lions defeated Shadow Ridge 72-32.
* Amare Oba, Coronado: The senior scored a game-high 21 points in the Cougars’ 93-70 win over Arbor View.
* Jordyn Perdue, Legacy: The junior had 24 points to lead the Longhorns past Sky Pointe 75-47.
Girls basketball
* Mia Marquez, Foothill: The sophomore led a balanced attack with eight points as the Falcons defeated Basic 54-28.
* Mila Vidacic, Tech: The junior finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight steals in the Roadrunners’ 42-32 win over Cadence.
Flag football
* Karah Foss, Arbor View: The junior completed 27 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Aggies to a 31-6 win over SLAM! Nevada.
Scores
Boys basketball
Bishop Gorman 68, Sierra Vista 47
Canyon Springs 61, Western 60
Cheyenne 63, Bonanza 49
Cimarron-Memorial 64, Desert Oasis 58
Coronado 93, Arbor View 70
Desert Pines 89, Mojave 70
Doral Academy 87, Amplus Academy 39
Durango 75, Spring Valley 49
Foothill 65, Basic 60
Green Valley 81, Sloan Canyon 56
Las Vegas 88, Sunrise Mountain 67
Legacy 75, Sky Pointe 47
Losee 72, Shadow Ridge 32
Palo Verde 48, Faith Lutheran 44
Rancho 59, Mater East 50
Tech 59, Cadence 24
Girls basketball
Foothill 54, Basic 28
Tech 42, Cadence 32
Flag football
Arbor View 31, SLAM! Nevada 6
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal