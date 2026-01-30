Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Shadow Ridge guard Terrence Lee (0) sends the ball past Losee’s Isaiah Woodson (2) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thursday prep highlights

Top performances

Boys basketball

* Phoenix Dalton, Cheyenne: The junior finished with 15 points in the Desert Shields’ 63-49 victory over Bonanza.

* Jaxson Grant, Tech: The sophomore scored 22 points to lead the Roadrunners past Cadence 59-24.

* DJ Hunter, Losee: The freshman led all scorers with 19 points as the Lions defeated Shadow Ridge 72-32.

* Amare Oba, Coronado: The senior scored a game-high 21 points in the Cougars’ 93-70 win over Arbor View.

* Jordyn Perdue, Legacy: The junior had 24 points to lead the Longhorns past Sky Pointe 75-47.

Girls basketball

* Mia Marquez, Foothill: The sophomore led a balanced attack with eight points as the Falcons defeated Basic 54-28.

* Mila Vidacic, Tech: The junior finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight steals in the Roadrunners’ 42-32 win over Cadence.

Flag football

* Karah Foss, Arbor View: The junior completed 27 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Aggies to a 31-6 win over SLAM! Nevada.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 68, Sierra Vista 47

Canyon Springs 61, Western 60

Cheyenne 63, Bonanza 49

Cimarron-Memorial 64, Desert Oasis 58

Coronado 93, Arbor View 70

Desert Pines 89, Mojave 70

Doral Academy 87, Amplus Academy 39

Durango 75, Spring Valley 49

Foothill 65, Basic 60

Green Valley 81, Sloan Canyon 56

Las Vegas 88, Sunrise Mountain 67

Legacy 75, Sky Pointe 47

Losee 72, Shadow Ridge 32

Palo Verde 48, Faith Lutheran 44

Rancho 59, Mater East 50

Tech 59, Cadence 24

Girls basketball

Foothill 54, Basic 28

Tech 42, Cadence 32

Flag football

Arbor View 31, SLAM! Nevada 6

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal