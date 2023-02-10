Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Jordon Cosby, Spring Valley: The junior guard nailed five of his team’s 15 3-pointers as the Grizzlies defeated Eldorado 72-42.
Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The sophomore forward had 15 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and five blocks to lead the Cowboys to a 74-69 double-overtime win over Basic.
Jordan Massey, Las Vegas: The senior scored 23 points to help the Wildcats beat Western 84-47.
Gerald Patterson, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore forward finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in the Spartans’ 75-51 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Brian Townsend, Arbor View: The sophomore forward posted 20 points and eight rebounds in the Aggies’ 78-41 victory over Palo Verde.
Girls
Asani Ceaser, Centennial: The senior scored a game-high 16 points to help the Bulldogs beat Foothill 77-18.
Morgan Sweet, Tech: The junior center logged 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Roadrunners past Cadence 64-23.
Scores
Boys
Arbor View 78, Palo Verde 41
Centennial 74, Foothill 52
Cimarron-Memorial 75, Sunrise Mountain 51
Mojave 100, Doral Academy 26
Bishop Gorman 75, Desert Pines 52
Durango 74, Coronado 73 (2OT)
Las Vegas 84, Western 47
Legacy 70, Bonanza 63
Liberty 67, Canyon Springs 51
Silverado 73, Green Valley 62
Sky Pointe 83, Equipo Academy 14
Spring Valley 72, Eldorado 42
Faith Lutheran 65, Clark 53
Chaparral 74, Basic 69 (2OT)
SLAM Nevada 71, Coral Academy 55
Girls
Tech 64, Cadence 23
Centennial 77, Foothill 18
Round Mountain 51, Beatty 10
Sierra Vista 48, Sloan Canyon 6