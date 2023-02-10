Thursday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performances form Thursday’s high school basketball action.

FILE - Bishop Gorman High School's fans cheer in the second half of the championship game against Liberty High School in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Jordon Cosby, Spring Valley: The junior guard nailed five of his team’s 15 3-pointers as the Grizzlies defeated Eldorado 72-42.

Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The sophomore forward had 15 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and five blocks to lead the Cowboys to a 74-69 double-overtime win over Basic.

Jordan Massey, Las Vegas: The senior scored 23 points to help the Wildcats beat Western 84-47.

Gerald Patterson, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore forward finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in the Spartans’ 75-51 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Brian Townsend, Arbor View: The sophomore forward posted 20 points and eight rebounds in the Aggies’ 78-41 victory over Palo Verde.

Girls

Asani Ceaser, Centennial: The senior scored a game-high 16 points to help the Bulldogs beat Foothill 77-18.

Morgan Sweet, Tech: The junior center logged 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Roadrunners past Cadence 64-23.

Scores

Boys

Arbor View 78, Palo Verde 41

Centennial 74, Foothill 52

Cimarron-Memorial 75, Sunrise Mountain 51

Mojave 100, Doral Academy 26

Bishop Gorman 75, Desert Pines 52

Durango 74, Coronado 73 (2OT)

Las Vegas 84, Western 47

Legacy 70, Bonanza 63

Liberty 67, Canyon Springs 51

Silverado 73, Green Valley 62

Sky Pointe 83, Equipo Academy 14

Spring Valley 72, Eldorado 42

Faith Lutheran 65, Clark 53

Chaparral 74, Basic 69 (2OT)

SLAM Nevada 71, Coral Academy 55

Girls

Tech 64, Cadence 23

Centennial 77, Foothill 18

Round Mountain 51, Beatty 10

Sierra Vista 48, Sloan Canyon 6