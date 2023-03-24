53°F
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2023 - 9:49 pm
 
Las Vegas' Tanner Vibabul (8) watches a ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursd ...
Las Vegas' Tanner Vibabul (8) watches a ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Theodore Chartier, Legacy: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and and RBI to help the Longhorns rout Del Sol 15-0

Kyle McDaniel, Pahrump Valley: The senior pitcher went the distance, striking out 13 and allowing just one hit, to earn the win in a five-inning, 10-0 victory over Eldorado.

Tyson Owens, Bonanza: The junior pitcher struck out nine while tossing a five-inning two-hitter to lead the Bengals past Mojave 11-0.

Jeremy Spencer, Boulder City: The senior threw a complete-game one-hitter to help the Eagles roll to an 8-0 victory over Western.

Christian Wilkes, Shadow Ridge: The junior went 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs in the Mustangs’ 21-1 win over Desert Pines.

Softball

Jenna Becker, Doral Academy: The junior went 2-f0r-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Dragons’ 12-0 win over Eldorado. She also earned the victory, allowing one hit and striking out 13 in five innings.

Carmen Castro, SLAM Academy: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs to help the Bulls defeat Clark 16-6.

Reggi Frei, Virgin Valley: The junior went 5-for-5 with two triples, a double and seven RBIs as the Bulldogs collected 30 hits in their 34-2 win over Valley.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado: The senior struck out eight while tossing a one-hitter to lift the Skyhawks over Spring Valley 12-0.

Avari Morris, Green Valley: The senior pitcher tossed a complete-game hour-hitter, striking out 14, to help the Gators edge Liberty 2-1.

Scores

Baseball

Bonanza 11, Mojave 0

Boulder City 8, Western 0

Centennial 7, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Shadow Ridge 21, Desert Pines 1

Doral Academy 9, Chaparral 5

Pahrump Valley 10, Eldorado 0

Las Vegas 5, Green Valley 4

Legacy 15, Del Sol 0

Moapa Valley 16, Canyon Springs 2

Basic 7, Palo Verde 3

Clark 17, Cheyenne 1

SLAM Academy 19, Sunrise Mountain 3

Faith Lutheran 7, Rancho 0

Virgin Valley 9, Kanab (Utah) 1

Softball

Moapa Valley 19, Desert Pines 0

Doral Academy 12, Eldorado 0

Green Valley 2, Liberty 1

Pahrump Valley 10, Canyon Springs 0

SLAM Academy 16, Clark 6

Silverado 12, Spring Valley 0

Virgin Valley 34, Valley 2

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

