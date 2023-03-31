Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Thursday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Chris Hemphill, Liberty: The sophomore had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Patriots to a 12-5 win over Spring Valley.
Luke Hughes, Tech: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored to help Tech outlast Legacy 12-9.
Andrew Nuha, Clark: The senior went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored to help the Chargers roll to an 18-7 victory over Valley.
William Ritchie, Silverado: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as the Skyhawks scored a run in the eighth inning to edge Durango 5-4.
Kaden Soder, Bishop Gorman: The senior pitcher went the distance, scattering four hits while striking out four, helping the Gaels shut out Bishop Verot (Fla.) 5-0.
Softball
Jadin Broadnax, Mojave: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple, and seven RBIs to help the Rattlers defeat Canyon Springs 22-7.
Makenzi Chavarin, Durango: The junior pitcher threw a three-inning two-hitter to lead the Trailblazers to a 17-2 win over Western.
Ruby Hood, Boulder City: The sophomore tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out four, to help the Eagles rout Desert Pines 15-0.
Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The freshman went 1-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs in the Panthers’ 20-2 victory over Silverado.
Sequoia Velasco, Bonanza: The junior went 3-for-4 with two triples and a double as the Bengals defeated Cheyenne 21-6.
Scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 5, Bishop Verot (Fla.) 0
New Trier (Ill.) 6, Basic 0
Boulder City 11, Canyon Springs 1
Clark 18, Valley 7
Silverado 5, Durango 4
Sierra Vista 6, Foothill 4
Tech 12, Legacy 9
Liberty 12, Spring Valley 5
Moapa Valley 21, Sunrise Mountain 0
SLAM Academy 11, Pahrump Valley 5
Rancho 10, Arbor View 2
Softball
Boulder City 15, Desert Pines 0
Bonanza 21, Cheyenne 6
Durango 17, Western 2
Virgin Valley 12, Pahranagat Valley 1
Palo Verde 20, Silverado 2
Mojave 22, Canyon Springs 7
Santa Margarita (Calif.) 7, Bishop Gorman 5
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.