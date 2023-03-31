Thursday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Spring Valley infielder Grant Kelly eyes a bouncing throw to second base as Liberty runner Dominick Rush dives in safely during the second inning of their NIAA baseball game on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Chris Hemphill, Liberty: The sophomore had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Patriots to a 12-5 win over Spring Valley.

Luke Hughes, Tech: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored to help Tech outlast Legacy 12-9.

Andrew Nuha, Clark: The senior went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored to help the Chargers roll to an 18-7 victory over Valley.

William Ritchie, Silverado: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as the Skyhawks scored a run in the eighth inning to edge Durango 5-4.

Kaden Soder, Bishop Gorman: The senior pitcher went the distance, scattering four hits while striking out four, helping the Gaels shut out Bishop Verot (Fla.) 5-0.

Softball

Jadin Broadnax, Mojave: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple, and seven RBIs to help the Rattlers defeat Canyon Springs 22-7.

Makenzi Chavarin, Durango: The junior pitcher threw a three-inning two-hitter to lead the Trailblazers to a 17-2 win over Western.

Ruby Hood, Boulder City: The sophomore tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out four, to help the Eagles rout Desert Pines 15-0.

Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The freshman went 1-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs in the Panthers’ 20-2 victory over Silverado.

Sequoia Velasco, Bonanza: The junior went 3-for-4 with two triples and a double as the Bengals defeated Cheyenne 21-6.

Scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 5, Bishop Verot (Fla.) 0

New Trier (Ill.) 6, Basic 0

Boulder City 11, Canyon Springs 1

Clark 18, Valley 7

Silverado 5, Durango 4

Sierra Vista 6, Foothill 4

Tech 12, Legacy 9

Liberty 12, Spring Valley 5

Moapa Valley 21, Sunrise Mountain 0

SLAM Academy 11, Pahrump Valley 5

Rancho 10, Arbor View 2

Softball

Boulder City 15, Desert Pines 0

Bonanza 21, Cheyenne 6

Durango 17, Western 2

Virgin Valley 12, Pahranagat Valley 1

Palo Verde 20, Silverado 2

Mojave 22, Canyon Springs 7

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 7, Bishop Gorman 5

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.