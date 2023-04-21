Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Thursday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Michael Gibson, Foothill: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Falcons defeat Durango 9-4.
Chaz McNelis, Green Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Gators held off a late rally to beat Coronado 9-7.
Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI as the Mustangs rolled to a 13-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Sabino Sanchez, SLAM Academy: The freshman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in the Bulls’ 10-2 win over Clark.
Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman: The senior had a home run, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Gaels to a 9-1 victory over Arbor View.
Softball
Nadia Armstrong, Legacy: The sophomore pitcher tossed a five-inning one-hitter, striking out seven, as the Longhorns routed Cheyenne 13-0.
Aariana Kraut, Clark: The senior pitcher threw a four-inning two-hitter, and also went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the Chargers past Mater East 17-2.
Juliana Martinez, Durango: The junior had two home runs and six RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 20-12 loss to Tech.
Aysia Suyat, Tech: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs, and the Roadrunners used a 12-run seventh inning to beat Durango 20-12.
McKenna Young, Faith Lutheran: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Crusaders past Coronado 3-1.
Scores
Baseball
Green Valley 9, Coronado 7
Boulder City d. Valley, forfeit
Shadow Ridge 13, Cimarron-Memorial 1
SLAM Academy 10, Clark 2
Desert Oasis 5, Faith Lutheran 3
Foothill 9, Durango 4
Bishop Gorman 9, Arbor View 1
Pahrump Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0
Spring Valley 15, Rancho 7
Sierra Vista 7, Tech 1
Silverado 6, Legacy 4
Pahranagat Valley 6, Liberty Baptist 2
Pahranagat Valley 17, Liberty Baptist 0
Softball
Desert Oasis 6, Basic 2
Green Valley 3, Centennial 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Coronado 1
Tech 20, Durango 12
Las Vegas 14, Bonanza 4
Legacy 13, Cheyenne 0
Clark 17, Mater East 2
Pahrump Valley 17, Desert Pines 12
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.