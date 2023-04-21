Thursday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Bishop Gorman’s Easton Shelton (28) catches for an out during a high school baseball championship game against Basic in the All Faiths Classic at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Michael Gibson, Foothill: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Falcons defeat Durango 9-4.

Chaz McNelis, Green Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Gators held off a late rally to beat Coronado 9-7.

Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI as the Mustangs rolled to a 13-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Sabino Sanchez, SLAM Academy: The freshman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in the Bulls’ 10-2 win over Clark.

Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman: The senior had a home run, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Gaels to a 9-1 victory over Arbor View.

Softball

Nadia Armstrong, Legacy: The sophomore pitcher tossed a five-inning one-hitter, striking out seven, as the Longhorns routed Cheyenne 13-0.

Aariana Kraut, Clark: The senior pitcher threw a four-inning two-hitter, and also went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the Chargers past Mater East 17-2.

Juliana Martinez, Durango: The junior had two home runs and six RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 20-12 loss to Tech.

Aysia Suyat, Tech: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs, and the Roadrunners used a 12-run seventh inning to beat Durango 20-12.

McKenna Young, Faith Lutheran: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Crusaders past Coronado 3-1.

Scores

Baseball

Green Valley 9, Coronado 7

Boulder City d. Valley, forfeit

Shadow Ridge 13, Cimarron-Memorial 1

SLAM Academy 10, Clark 2

Desert Oasis 5, Faith Lutheran 3

Foothill 9, Durango 4

Bishop Gorman 9, Arbor View 1

Pahrump Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0

Spring Valley 15, Rancho 7

Sierra Vista 7, Tech 1

Silverado 6, Legacy 4

Pahranagat Valley 6, Liberty Baptist 2

Pahranagat Valley 17, Liberty Baptist 0

Softball

Desert Oasis 6, Basic 2

Green Valley 3, Centennial 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Coronado 1

Tech 20, Durango 12

Las Vegas 14, Bonanza 4

Legacy 13, Cheyenne 0

Clark 17, Mater East 2

Pahrump Valley 17, Desert Pines 12

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.