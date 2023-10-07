Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football action.

Foothill quarterback Mason Dew throws the ball during a game against Green Valley at Foothill High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top high school football performances:

Football

— Mason Dew, Foothill: The senior completed 20 of 31 passes for 278 yards and five TDs to lead the Falcons to a 34-21 victory over Green Valley.

— Omari Evans, Sierra Vista: The senior rushed for 170 yards and a TD to help the Mountain Lions defeat Las Vegas 44-19.

— RJ Olivieri, Somerset-Losee: The junior quarterback rushed for two TDs, including a 67-yard sprint, in the Lions’ 45-15 victory over Rancho.

— Peyton Parnell, Mojave: The junior hauled in three TD receptions to help the Rattlers beat Cheyenne 28-10.

— Jaeshawn West, Eldorado: The senior running back carried for 160 yards and three TDs to lead the way for the Sundevils in a 32-0 rout of Valley.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 42, Legacy 18

Basic 40, Clark 24

Bishop Gorman 42, Shadow Ridge 17

Cadence 20, Del Sol 14

Canyon Springs 21, Chaparral 13

Desert Oasis 28, Cimarron-Memorial 10

Eldorado 32, Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 38, Durango 6

Foothill 34, Green Valley 21

Lake Mead 70, White Pine 0

Liberty 35, Silverado 0

Moapa Valley 53, Pahrump Valley 0

Mojave 28, Cheyenne 10

Palo Verde 42, Spring Valley 14

Sierra Vista 44, Las Vegas 19

Somerset-Losee 45, Rancho 15

Tonopah 66, Spring Mountain 18

Boys soccer

Desert Pines 2, Centennial 1

Equipo Academy 1, Tech 0

Girls volleyball

GV Christian 2, Lincoln County 0

GV Christian 2, Lincoln County 0

Torrey Pines (Calif.) 2, Foothill 0

Valley Christian (Ariz.) 2, Foothill 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.