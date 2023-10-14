Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football action.

Liberty running back Isaiah Lauofo (3) runs the ball past Arbor View defenders during a game at Arbor View High School on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top high school football performances:

Football

— Mason Dew, Foothill: The senior completed 16 of 27 passes for 220 yards and three TDs as the Falcons defeated Faith Lutheran 28-17.

— Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The sophomore passed for 300 yards and six TDs to lead the Diamondbacks to a 47-14 win over Clark.

— Isaiah Lauofo, Liberty: The senior carried 20 times for 127 yards and a TD to help Liberty defeat Arbor View 24-6.

— Malachi Johnson, Somerset-Losee: The senior rushed for 152 yards and four TDs to lead the Lions to a 49-14 win over Valley.

— Jaeshawn West, Eldorado: The senior carried for 200 yards and two TDs to lead the Sundevils to a 25-20 victory over Del Sol.

Scores

Football

Bishop Gorman 56, Desert Pines 12

Cheyenne 33, Western 8

Coronado 38, Silverado 26

Desert Oasis 47, Clark 14

Eldorado 25, Del Sol 20

Foothill 28, Faith Lutheran 17

Lake Mead 44, GV Christian 0

Legacy 27, Palo Verde 20

Liberty 24, Arbor View 6

Moapa Valley 36, Democracy Prep 6

Sierra Vista 20, Spring Valley 16

Somerset-Losee 49, Valley 14

Virgin Valley 51, Mater East 14

