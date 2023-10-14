Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football action.
Friday’s top high school football performances:
Football
— Mason Dew, Foothill: The senior completed 16 of 27 passes for 220 yards and three TDs as the Falcons defeated Faith Lutheran 28-17.
— Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The sophomore passed for 300 yards and six TDs to lead the Diamondbacks to a 47-14 win over Clark.
— Isaiah Lauofo, Liberty: The senior carried 20 times for 127 yards and a TD to help Liberty defeat Arbor View 24-6.
— Malachi Johnson, Somerset-Losee: The senior rushed for 152 yards and four TDs to lead the Lions to a 49-14 win over Valley.
— Jaeshawn West, Eldorado: The senior carried for 200 yards and two TDs to lead the Sundevils to a 25-20 victory over Del Sol.
Scores
Football
Bishop Gorman 56, Desert Pines 12
Cheyenne 33, Western 8
Coronado 38, Silverado 26
Desert Oasis 47, Clark 14
Eldorado 25, Del Sol 20
Foothill 28, Faith Lutheran 17
Lake Mead 44, GV Christian 0
Legacy 27, Palo Verde 20
Liberty 24, Arbor View 6
Moapa Valley 36, Democracy Prep 6
Sierra Vista 20, Spring Valley 16
Somerset-Losee 49, Valley 14
Virgin Valley 51, Mater East 14
