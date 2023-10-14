64°F
Nevada Preps

Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2023 - 10:09 pm
 
Liberty running back Isaiah Lauofo (3) runs the ball past Arbor View defenders during a game at ...
Liberty running back Isaiah Lauofo (3) runs the ball past Arbor View defenders during a game at Arbor View High School on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top high school football performances:

Football

— Mason Dew, Foothill: The senior completed 16 of 27 passes for 220 yards and three TDs as the Falcons defeated Faith Lutheran 28-17.

— Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The sophomore passed for 300 yards and six TDs to lead the Diamondbacks to a 47-14 win over Clark.

— Isaiah Lauofo, Liberty: The senior carried 20 times for 127 yards and a TD to help Liberty defeat Arbor View 24-6.

— Malachi Johnson, Somerset-Losee: The senior rushed for 152 yards and four TDs to lead the Lions to a 49-14 win over Valley.

— Jaeshawn West, Eldorado: The senior carried for 200 yards and two TDs to lead the Sundevils to a 25-20 victory over Del Sol.

Scores

Football

Bishop Gorman 56, Desert Pines 12

Cheyenne 33, Western 8

Coronado 38, Silverado 26

Desert Oasis 47, Clark 14

Eldorado 25, Del Sol 20

Foothill 28, Faith Lutheran 17

Lake Mead 44, GV Christian 0

Legacy 27, Palo Verde 20

Liberty 24, Arbor View 6

Moapa Valley 36, Democracy Prep 6

Sierra Vista 20, Spring Valley 16

Somerset-Losee 49, Valley 14

Virgin Valley 51, Mater East 14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

