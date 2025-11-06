Top 5 football playoff games to watch in Southern Nevada

Southern Region semifinal football games will be played Friday in Class 5A, 4A and 3A, with Centennial-Green Valley and Faith Lutheran-Las Vegas topping the schedule.

Green Valley wide receiver/defensive back Sonny Uranich (7) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the Class 5A Southern Region playoff football game on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. Green Valley narrowly beat Desert Pines 23-21. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines inside linebacker Ja'Mire Ross (17) pursues Green Valley quarterback Michael Lewis (15) during the Class 5A Southern Region playoff football game on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. Green Valley narrowly beat Desert Pines 23-21. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial running back/wide receiver Brogan Church (14) scores a touchdown against Shadow Ridge during the first half of a 5A Southern Region high school football playoff game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial quarterback Nehemiah Dunlap Myvett (12) celebrates after defeating Shadow Ridge in a 5A Southern Region high school football playoff game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted:

Southern Region playoffs

Class 5A semifinals

No. 8 Centennial at No. 5 Green Valley

The Bulldogs shocked top-seeded Shadow Ridge 43-27 in the quarterfinals, while the Gators upset No. 4 Desert Pines 23-21 with a dramatic game-ending defensive stop. The teams have not met this season and have defeated common opponents by similar margins.

Centennial (6-4) went heavy with the ground game last week, getting 174 yards out of Brogan Church and 127 from Nehemiah Dunlap-Myvett. They combined for three touchdowns and will need a similar performance to win what probably will be a high-scoring game.

Green Valley (6-4) will probably answer offensively with a balanced attack from quarterback Michael Lewis and running back Sonny Uranich, who both had big games against Desert Pines. But defense could be the key. If the Gators can repeat last week’s defensive performance, they will be in good position for the win.

No. 6 Faith Lutheran at No. 2 Las Vegas

The Crusaders (4-7) have won three of their past four, including a 35-8 upset of third-seeded Desert Oasis last week. The Wildcats have rolled to a 10-1 record.

Running back Justin Robbins led Faith Lutheran’s offense with 101 yards and three touchdowns last week, while the defense had four players with four or more tackles. Improved defensive play has been the key, as the Crusaders allowed just 13 points per game in October.

Wildcats quarterback Tanner Vibabul leads the team in rushing (86 yards per game) and passing (31 TD passes). Wide receiver Dasean Deayon is his favorite target, with 77 receiving yards per game and 18 TDs.

Class 4A semifinals

No. 5 Mater East at No. 1 Sloan Canyon

The Knights (7-3) have won five of their past six, including a 42-20 first-round victory over Sierra Vista. The Pirates (10-0) have outscored opponents 440-62.

Offense has not been a problem for Mater East, which has scored more than 30 points in all but one game. The Knights are led by quarterback James Monaghan (34 TDs passes) and receiver Justin McCullah (104 receiving yards per game, 15 TDs).

Sloan Canyon’s defense has allowed an average of just six points per game. The team’s average margin of victory is 38 points. Cade Hoshino (35 TD passes) and Brandon Quaglio (110 receiving yards per game, 20 TDs) lead the offense. Simote Tupou (five tackles per game, 15 sacks) leads the defense.

No. 7 Clark vs. No. 6 SLAM! Nevada, at Basic

Clark (7-3) continued its surprisingly strong season with a 30-24 upset of second-seeded Silverado last week. SLAM! Nevada (7-4) was 1-4 before defeating Western on Sept. 26 and hasn’t lost since. The teams met in the regular season, with the Bulls pulling off a 40-37 victory.

Running back Felix Romero rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers last week. He will be a key player, but his effectiveness will be maximized if Clark can improve on last week’s passing game, which was held to 92 yards.

The Bulls have looked unbeatable for more than a month, thanks largely to the rushing duo of Greg Cortez and Anthony Edwards, who combined for 348 yards and three TDs in a 44-29 win over Spring Valley last week.

Class 3A semifinals

No. 3 Pahrump Valley at No. 2 Moapa Valley

Moapa Valley (6-4) blasted the Trojans (7-3) 42-7 in the regular season. Trojans quarterback Kayne Horibe is a dual threat, as he leads the team in passing (16 touchdowns) and rushing (67 yards per game). Pahrump’s defense has been a bigger key, having given up just over eight points per game in their seven wins.

The Pirates have won six of their past seven and averaged 40 points per game in that stretch. Running back Briggs Hickman leads the way with 95 yards rushing a game and 16 TDs.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

