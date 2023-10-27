Top 5 football playoff performances, Thursday’s high school scores

Check out the top performances and scores from Thursday’s high school football playoff action, plus soccer and volleyball scores.

Shadow Ridge running back Trevin Young (4) runs through an attempted tackle by Arbor View’s Damien Dixon Jr. (12) during the second half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) runs for a touchdown over Arbor View during the second half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s top high school football performances:

Football

— Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge: The senior quarterback scored two rushing TDs and sealed the win with a late interception as the Mustangs upset Arbor View 17-14.

— Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The sophomore threw three TD passes to lead the Diamondbacks to a 24-7 victory over Spring Valley.

— Mychal Johnson, Canyon Springs: The sophomore rushed for two TDs as the Pioneers cruised to a 41-0 win over Valley.

— Garyt Odom, Faith Lutheran: The junior rushed for two TDs and passed for another as the Crusaders beat Las Vegas 44-6.

— RJ Olivieri, Somerset-Losee: The junior quarterback had two passing TDs and two more on the ground to help the Lions roll to a 41-6 victory over Western.

Scores

Football

5A Division I state quarterfinals

No. 1 Bishop Gorman, bye

No. 5 Coronado 35, No. 4 Desert Pines 12

No. 6 Shadow Ridge 17, No. 3 Arbor View 14

No. 2 Liberty 48, No. 7 Silverado 6

5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals

No. 1 Basic, bye

No. 4 Green Valley 40, No. 5 Sierra Vista 39 (3OT)

No. 3 Faith Lutheran 44, No. 6 Las Vegas 6

No. 2 Foothill 33, No. 7 Durango 6

5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals

No. 1 Legacy, bye

No. 4 Clark 23, No. 5 Cimarron-Memorial 20

No. 3 Desert Oasis 24, No. 6 Spring Valley 7

No. 2 Palo Verde, bye

4A Desert League quarterfinals

No. 1 Centennial, bye

No. 4 Bonanza 21, No. 5 Cheyenne 7

No. 3 Mojave 38, No. 6 Rancho 8

No. 2 Somerset-Losee 41, No. 7 Western 6

4A Mountain League quarterfinals

No. 1 Sunrise Mountain, bye

No. 4 Eldorado 32, No. 5 Cadence 19

No. 3 Chaparral 18, No. 6 Del Sol 0

No. 2 Canyon Springs 41, No. 7 Valley 0

3A Southern League quarterfinals

No. 1 SLAM Academy, bye

No. 4 Virgin Valley 33, No. 5 Democracy Prep 18

No. 3 Boulder City 48, No. 6 Mater East 0

No. 2 Moapa Valley, bye

Boys soccer

Arbor View 2, Green Valley 2

Bishop Gorman 4, Las Vegas 0

Bonanza 3, Foothill 2

Canyon Springs 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Cheyenne 3, Durango 1

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Western 1

Clark 2, Desert Oasis 2

Coronado 1, Sunrise Mountain 1

Equipo Academy 2, Del Sol 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Chaparral 1

Legacy 0, Valley 0

Liberty 8, Spring Valley 2

Pahrump Valley 2, Boulder City 1

Palo Verde 4, Eldorado 1

SLAM Academy 3, Doral Academy 1

Tech 2, Sky Pointe 0

Girls volleyball

Boulder City 3, SLAM Academy 0

Cheyenne 3, Democracy Prep 0

Coronado 3, Arbor View 1

GV Christian 2, White Pine 0

Moapa Valley 3, Virgin Valley 0

Sloan Canyon 3, Western 0

Somerset-Losee 3, Pahrump Valley 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal