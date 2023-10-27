Top 5 football playoff performances, Thursday’s high school scores
Thursday’s top high school football performances:
Football
— Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge: The senior quarterback scored two rushing TDs and sealed the win with a late interception as the Mustangs upset Arbor View 17-14.
— Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The sophomore threw three TD passes to lead the Diamondbacks to a 24-7 victory over Spring Valley.
— Mychal Johnson, Canyon Springs: The sophomore rushed for two TDs as the Pioneers cruised to a 41-0 win over Valley.
— Garyt Odom, Faith Lutheran: The junior rushed for two TDs and passed for another as the Crusaders beat Las Vegas 44-6.
— RJ Olivieri, Somerset-Losee: The junior quarterback had two passing TDs and two more on the ground to help the Lions roll to a 41-6 victory over Western.
Scores
Football
5A Division I state quarterfinals
No. 1 Bishop Gorman, bye
No. 5 Coronado 35, No. 4 Desert Pines 12
No. 6 Shadow Ridge 17, No. 3 Arbor View 14
No. 2 Liberty 48, No. 7 Silverado 6
5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals
No. 1 Basic, bye
No. 4 Green Valley 40, No. 5 Sierra Vista 39 (3OT)
No. 3 Faith Lutheran 44, No. 6 Las Vegas 6
No. 2 Foothill 33, No. 7 Durango 6
5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals
No. 1 Legacy, bye
No. 4 Clark 23, No. 5 Cimarron-Memorial 20
No. 3 Desert Oasis 24, No. 6 Spring Valley 7
No. 2 Palo Verde, bye
4A Desert League quarterfinals
No. 1 Centennial, bye
No. 4 Bonanza 21, No. 5 Cheyenne 7
No. 3 Mojave 38, No. 6 Rancho 8
No. 2 Somerset-Losee 41, No. 7 Western 6
4A Mountain League quarterfinals
No. 1 Sunrise Mountain, bye
No. 4 Eldorado 32, No. 5 Cadence 19
No. 3 Chaparral 18, No. 6 Del Sol 0
No. 2 Canyon Springs 41, No. 7 Valley 0
3A Southern League quarterfinals
No. 1 SLAM Academy, bye
No. 4 Virgin Valley 33, No. 5 Democracy Prep 18
No. 3 Boulder City 48, No. 6 Mater East 0
No. 2 Moapa Valley, bye
Boys soccer
Arbor View 2, Green Valley 2
Bishop Gorman 4, Las Vegas 0
Bonanza 3, Foothill 2
Canyon Springs 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Cheyenne 3, Durango 1
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Western 1
Clark 2, Desert Oasis 2
Coronado 1, Sunrise Mountain 1
Equipo Academy 2, Del Sol 1
Faith Lutheran 3, Chaparral 1
Legacy 0, Valley 0
Liberty 8, Spring Valley 2
Pahrump Valley 2, Boulder City 1
Palo Verde 4, Eldorado 1
SLAM Academy 3, Doral Academy 1
Tech 2, Sky Pointe 0
Girls volleyball
Boulder City 3, SLAM Academy 0
Cheyenne 3, Democracy Prep 0
Coronado 3, Arbor View 1
GV Christian 2, White Pine 0
Moapa Valley 3, Virgin Valley 0
Sloan Canyon 3, Western 0
Somerset-Losee 3, Pahrump Valley 1
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal