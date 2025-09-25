Top 5 high school football games to watch in Southern Nevada this week

This week’s high school football games to watch include Bishop Gorman’s final matchup with an out-of-state opponent and several showdowns between ranked teams.

Gorman volleyball star adds to family legacy on way to state record

Green Valley players lift up Green Valley wide receiver/defensive back Sonny Uranich (7) after he made a touchdown on a punt return (which was later called back) during the football game against Palo Verde on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted

Liberty at Foothill

This clash between the Patriots, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, and the No. 6 Falcons could be one of the better games of the season. Or maybe not.

Both programs are having strong seasons, but Foothill (4-1) has played a much lighter schedule. Still, quarterback Ryder Dobbs, wide receiver Nixon Gasperosky and running back Anthony Taylor have dominated opponents.

Liberty (4-1) has outscored opponents 138-19 since losing 45-27 in its season opener against Skyridge (Utah). The Patriots are led by quarterback Selby Griego and a stifling defense.

Liberty has the edge, but the Falcons have an opportunity for a statement win at home.

Canyon Springs at Arbor View

No. 3 Arbor View (3-2) struggled during a rigorous nonleague schedule but recovered with impressive wins the last two weeks.

The Aggies’ offense, behind quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, has scored 135 points its past three games. The defense is no slouch, either.

The Pioneers (1-4) will enter as underdogs. They’ve averaged just 11 points per game in their four losses.

Faith Lutheran at Desert Oasis

Faith Lutheran (1-4) does not look like the same team that went 11-1 last year. It fell out of the rankings after last week’s 49-32 loss to Arbor View.

The No. 7 Diamondbacks (3-2) are coming off wins over Green Valley and Coronado and are allowing just 15 points per game this season. Still, the Crusaders could give Desert Oasis a run for its money if quarterback Dominic Aguilar has a big game.

Green Valley at Las Vegas High, 7 p.m.

The No. 5 Wildcats (5-0) should enter this game with confidence.

They beat Palo Verde and Basic by a combined 43 points, while the No. 8 Gators (2-2) defeated those same opponents by a total of five points.

Las Vegas will lean on dual-threat quarterback Tanner Vibabul and running backs Steven Bullock and Rasheed Coleman on offense. Vibabul has already thrown 15 touchdown passes this season.

Green Valley will counter with its duo of quarterback Michael Lewis and wide receiver Kalil Usher, who have connected for five touchdowns so far. The Gators will need a big night on offense to have a shot to win.

Bishop Gorman at Santa Margarita (California), 7 p.m. Saturday

Both of these teams have defeated some of the nation’s top programs, but both also have a key loss that will prevent them from becoming mythical national champions.

The Gaels’ one-week reign as USA Today’s No. 1 team in the country ended with last week’s 27-24 loss to Mater Dei (California). The Eagles’ only loss was to powerhouse Mission Viejo (California) in their season opener Aug. 22.

Santa Margarita (3-1) is still an elite team led by quarterback Trace Johnson, running back Jaion Smith and tight end Luke Gazzaniga. The Eagles have scored at least 33 points in every game since their loss to Mission Viejo.

Gorman (4-1) remains Nevada’s top team and is still No. 7 in the country. Quarterback Maika Eugenio has been almost impossible to stop this season. If he performs well and the Gaels’ defense steps up, Gorman could leave California with an impressive victory.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.