Top 5 high school football games to watch in Southern Nevada this week

The annual “Battle for Boulder Highway” game is one of several high school football games in Southern Nevada to keep an eye on this week.

Foothill quarterback Ryder Dobbs scrambles during a high school football game between Liberty and foothill at Foothill High School Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted

Centennial at Shadow Ridge

Shadow Ridge, ranked No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, has stormed to a 5-1 record and is 1-0 in 5A Desert League action.

The Mustangs rarely pass the ball, but quarterback Isiah Ruiz is one of the team’s top rushers. Running back Trevin Young is also a threat.

No. 8 Centennial (3-2, 0-1) will have to hope its defense can stop the Mustangs’ rushing attack. The Bulldogs have held three opponents under 20 points this season. Quarterback Oliver Bergstrom and running back Brogan Church will lead Centennial’s offense.

Sloan Canyon at Sierra Vista

This should be a great matchup.

Sloan Canyon (6-0, 3-0 Lake League), ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, has outscored its opponents 270-54 this season. No. 2 Sierra Vista (5-2, 3-0) has not lost to a Nevada team.

Pirates quarterback Cade Hoshino has been almost unstoppable through six games, while running back Jermaine Wilson adds a threat on the ground.

The Mountain Lions will counter with running back Caleb Green and a potent defense that is giving up just 10.3 points per game.

Valley at Spring Valley

Valley (3-2, 1-1 4A Lake League) is among the biggest surprises of the 2025 season. The Vikings have a chance to post their first winning record since 2005.

Valley doesn’t put many points on the board, but it doesn’t allow many either. The Vikings are giving up 21 points per game this season and will need another strong defensive performance to hold No. 5 Spring Valley (3-2, 1-1) in check.

Quarterback Antwan Osborn has been dangerous for the Grizzlies and should provide a stiff test for Valley.

Desert Pines at Green Valley, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Desert Pines will be favored in this game, but No. 10 Green Valley can’t be counted out.

The Jaguars (3-2, 1-0 5A Mountain League) are averaging 33 points per game. Quarterback Jerome Sequeira is a dual threat, while running back Marcus Williams is another one of Desert Pines’ top weapons.

The Gators (2-3, 0-1) have a tendency to keep games close no matter the opponent. Quarterback Michael Lewis is a solid passer and has a strong connection with wide receiver Evan Williams. The two could help Green Valley pull out a close victory at home.

Foothill at Basic, 7 p.m.

Anything could happen in the annual “Battle for Boulder Highway” game.

Basic (2-4, 0-1 5A Lake League) is in the midst of an uncharacteristically rough season. But quarterback Jayveon Rose has helped the Wolves average 33 points per game. Basic should have a chance to win this game if its defense gives it a chance.

No. 9 Foothill (4-2, 0-1) is averaging 26 points per game behind quarterback Ryder Dobbs and wide receiver Braxton Bonnett. The two connected eight times for 100 yards and two touchdowns last week in a loss to Liberty. Another performance like that could give the Falcons a win over their rivals.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.