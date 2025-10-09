Top 5 high school football games to watch in Southern Nevada this week

Three showdowns between top 10 teams in 5A highlight the Southern Nevada high school football schedule this week.

Las Vegas’s QB Tanner Vibabul (8) looks for an open pass during a football game against Green Valley at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas Sept. 26, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted

Green Valley at Arbor View

The Aggies, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, have looked almost unbeatable since struggling in their first three games against elite out-of-state opponents. They clobbered Legacy 55-12 last week and have the firepower to run up the score against Green Valley.

Arbor View (5-2, 2-0 5A Mountain) has won four straight behind the accurate arm of quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher. The junior completed 17 of his 18 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns last week.

No. 8 Green Valley (3-3, 1-1) tends to keep scores close, as the Gators’ three victories have come by a combined total of six points. But they have not played a team of Arbor View’s caliber, outside of perhaps Northview (California), which beat them 35-10.

Quarterback Michael Lewis and running back Sonny Uranich have led a balanced offensive attack and Green Valley’s defense has been solid. But the Gators will need some career-best performances from several players to keep this game from getting out of control.

Las Vegas High at Desert Pines

No. 5 Las Vegas (7-0, 2-0 5A Mountain) will be tough to beat. No one has been able to stop dual-threat quarterback Tanner Vibabul. Wide receiver Dasean Deayon and running back Steven Bullock have also tormented opposing defenses. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 278-142 through seven games.

No. 9 Desert Pines (3-3, 1-1) has been somewhat inconsistent and is coming off a heartbreaking 19-18 loss to Green Valley. Running back Marcus Williams had 149 yards on 24 carries in that game and may need to play even better to give the Jaguars a shot in this one.

Palo Verde at Centennial

No. 10 Centennial (3-3, 0-2 5A Desert) is coming off a 18-12 road loss to Shadow Ridge. Palo Verde (3-4, 1-1) lost 58-0 to Bishop Gorman last week.

Quarterback Oliver Bergstrom and wide receiver Jayden Thomas have been effective at times for the Bulldogs, but they lack a game-breaking talent.

The Panthers will likely rely on their running game in this one and may not have the firepower to battle back if they fall behind early.

Desert Oasis at Liberty, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Liberty (6-1, 2-0 5A Lake) has bounced back from a forgettable 2024 season thanks to a potent offense that is averaging 36.7 points per game.

Quarterback Selby Griego, running back Ezra Sanelivi and wide receiver Kellen Iwamuro will challenge Desert Oasis’ defense, which has held opponents to 16 points per game.

The No. 6 Diamondbacks (4-2, 2-0) should be fresh coming off a bye week. Quarterback Vincent Hales, who has 14 passing touchdowns, will need a strong performance if his team wants to pull off the upset.

Silverado at Mater East, 7 p.m.

Both of these teams have won three straight thanks to their powerful offenses.

No. 2 Silverado (5-1, 2-0 4A Mountain) is averaging 42 points per game thanks to quarterback Dillion Elliot (15 touchdown passes), running back Armani Combs (102 yards per game) and wide receiver Jersiah Eva (nine touchdown receptions).

The Knights (4-2, 2-0) are averaging 35 points per game thanks to the combination of quarterback James Monaghan (18 touchdown passes) and wide receiver Justin McCullah (83 yards per game).

Silverado has the edge in this one, but Mater East could keep the score close.

