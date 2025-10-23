Top 5 high school football games to watch in Southern Nevada this week

Playoff spots are up for grabs in the final week of the regular season for Southern Nevada high school football teams.

Shadow Ridge runner Trevin Young (29) scores a touchdown as Palo Verde's Cory Hood (5) arrives late during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) runs with the ball during the football game on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge

Shadow Ridge (8-1, 4-0 5A Desert) has won eight straight since losing to Snow Canyon (Utah) in Week 1, and most of those victories haven’t been close. But the Mustangs, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, haven’t played a team of top-ranked Gorman’s caliber and will definitely have their hands full.

Mustangs senior running back Trevin Young (105 yards per game) will try to make his way through a Gaels defense that has held opponents to an average of 6 points per game and has five shutouts. Quarterback Isaiah Ruiz rarely passes, but has added significantly to the running game.

Gorman (8-1, 4-0), ranked sixth in the nation by MaxPreps, has no weaknesses. The defense has been nearly impenetrable, and quarterback Maika Eugenio leads a multitalented offense with 28 touchdown passes. With wide receiver Kaina Watson (92 yards per game) and running back Noah Cole (57 yards per game) in support, the Gaels could make it a long night for Shadow Ridge.

Bonanza at Clark

Clark (5-3, 3-1 4A Desert) fell 40-37 to SLAM! Nevada in overtime last week. The Chargers will rely on Andres Pollard, who has carried the team with 78 receiving yards and 72 rushing yards per game and 17 touchdowns. Clark has scored an average of 46 points per game the past five weeks.

Bonanza’s passing game is less potent, so the Bengals (4-4, 2-2) will rely largely on running back Jordan Pickard (66 yards per game). Defensive sacks and tackles leader Ayden Morales-Coleman will attempt to contain Clark’s dangerous offense.

Clark would clinch a postseason berth with a win. Bonanza would need help from other league teams, but would stay in the hunt with a victory.

Palo Verde at Mojave

Mojave has won three of its past four games, and Palo Verde has dropped three straight.

Mojave (4-5, 2-2 5A Desert) has a defensive edge, but Palo Verde (3-6, 1-3) will counter with a balanced mix of running and passing yards. Running back Bryson Davis has averaged 60 yards per game, and wide receiver X’Zavier McZeal has an explosive ability to ignite his team. Freshman quarterback Stockton Baird has shown moments of leadership, especially late in games.

Mojave started the season 0-3 but has become stronger with each week. Quarterback RaJahn Butler passed for 311 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 144 yards and two scores in last week’s 27-16 victory over Centennial. If he and wide receiver S’marion Coleman (eight receptions for 247 yards and two TDs last week) can continue their magic, Mojave will be tough to stop.

Mojave would clinch a postseason berth with a win, while a Palo Verde victory could result in a playoff spot depending on other league results.

Arbor View at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

This game has been anticipated for weeks, as it matches perennial power and third-ranked Arbor View (7-2, 4-0 5A Mountain) against No. 5 Las Vegas (9-0, 4-0), the only undefeated team in the conference.

As usual, Las Vegas’ success will rely on the performance of dual-threat quarterback Tanner Vibabul. The senior has passed for 24 touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards per game. Dasean Deayon (15 TDs) is a playmaker and Vibabul’s favorite receiver.

Arbor View has won six straight after surviving a 56-55 overtime scare against Desert Pines last week, a game in which quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher passed for 315 yards and four touchdowns.

Friday’s winner will clinch a spot in the four-team Open Division state tournament, while the loser’s fate will be decided by other 5A results.

Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.

Rivalry games don’t get much bigger than this one, especially when battling for the league’s top playoff speed. Moapa Valley (6-3, 4-0 3A Southern) defeated the Bulldogs in the final game of the regular season last year before being eliminated by Virgin Valley (6-3, 4-0) in the playoffs.

Quarterback Koby Perry (157 passing yards per game) and running back Drew Dixon (127 yards per game) will lead a second-ranked Virgin Valley offense that scores most of its points in the first half.

The top-ranked Pirates, who have won six straight, will try to spark their high-scoring offense with the consistent play of running back Briggs Hickman (87 yards per game).

Defensive back Stetson Houston (seven tackles per game) will attempt to slow a Virgin Valley squad that has averaged 52 points the past five games.

Friday's schedule

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted:

Basic at Desert Oasis

Beatty at Laughlin

Beaver Dam at Tonopah

Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge

Bonanza at Clark

Cadence at Spring Valley

Canyon Springs at Desert Pines

Centennial at Losee

Chaparral at Del Sol

Cheyenne at Silverado

Cimarron-Memorial at Western

Democracy Prep at The Meadows

Legacy at Green Valley

Palo Verde at Mojave

SLAM! Nevada at Durango

Sunrise Mountain at Rancho

Valley at Sloan Canyon

Arbor View at Las Vegas High, 7 p.m.

Coronado at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Eldorado at Mater East, 7 p.m.

Foothill at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Pahranagat Valley at Round Mountain, 7 p.m.

Pahrump Valley at Boulder City, 7 p.m.

Sandy Valley at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.

White Pine at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.

Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.