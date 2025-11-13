Top 5 high school football playoff games to watch

State semifinal games will be played in the Open Division and Classes 3A, 2A and 1A this weekend, and Southern Region championship games will be played in 5A and 4A.

Las Vegas middle linebacker Chris Fernandez (10) tackles Faith Lutheran running back Justin Robbins (33) during the Southern Region semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial quarterback Nehemiah Dunlap-Myvett dives over an opponent during a class 5A high school football southern region semifinal game between Centennial and Green Valley at Green Valley High School Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

5A Southern Region title game

No. 8 Centennial at No. 6 Faith Lutheran

This game will feature two teams few would have picked as contenders a month ago. After weeks of mediocre play, both squads have scored three consecutive upset victories, one with improved offensive firepower and the other with a vastly improved defense.

The Bulldogs (7-4) have averaged 50 points per game in their recent wins over Losee, Shadow Ridge and Green Valley after being held to 16 points per game in their previous eight tries. Quarterback Nehemiah Dunlap-Myvett passed for 328 yards and rushed for 128 for a combined five touchdowns in last week’s 55-26 semifinal trouncing of Green Valley. Teammate Brogan Church carried for 86 yards and a TD.

The Crusaders (5-7) have held opponents to 13 points per game during their streak after allowing an average of 28 points in their first nine games. The last two victims — Desert Oasis and Las Vegas — were held to a combined 15 points. Running back Justin Robbins has averaged almost 100 yards rushing per game the past three weeks to lead the Crusaders’ offense.

4A Southern Region title game

No. 6 SLAM! Nevada at No. 1 Sloan Canyon

SLAM! Nevada (8-4) overcame a slow start to reach this point against an 11-0 Sloan Canyon team.

Since the start of league play, the 2024 Class 3A champion Bulls have outscored opponents 379-45 while winning seven straight. Quarterback Mark Schramm (19 touchdown passes) and running back Greg Cortez (80 yards rushing per game) lead a potent offense, and linebacker Kyler Proudfoot (six tackles per game) will lead SLAM! Nevada’s attempts to slow a high-scoring Sloan Canyon offense.

The Pirates’ defense has recorded five shutouts, and the offense has averaged 51 points in the team’s past four wins. Quarterback Cade Hoshino passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 50-22 win over Mater East. Running back Jermaine Wilson carried for 202 yards and three TDs.

3A state semifinals

No. 2N Churchill County at No. 1S Virgin Valley

The Bulldogs (8-3) have won seven consecutive games, and the Greenwave’s only loss was a 31-28 setback to Elko on Oct. 17.

The Greenwave (10-1) have scored 40 points or more in nine games. Quarterback Matthew Bird (27 touchdowns) will be the primary focus of Virgin Valley’s defense, but running back Carson Melendy averages 94 yards rushing per game. Churchill County’s defense has allowed an average of eight points per game.

Virgin Valley has averaged 43 points per game since October and is coming off a 39-6 quarterfinal victory over Boulder City. Its ground game will be the key, as Parker Jensen and Drew Dixon each rushed for 125-plus yards last week.

Open Division

State semifinals

No. 4 Foothill at No. 1 Bishop Gorman

Gorman (9-1) is ranked No. 8 in the country by MaxPreps. The Gaels average 41 points per game despite playing nearly half their season under a running clock. They have won 14 state titles in the past 15 years and haven’t lost to a Nevada team since 2019.

Foothill (7-3) is led by quarterback Ryder Dobbs (23 touchdown passes) and wide receiver Braxton Bonnett (110 yards receiving per game). The defense allowed an average of 32 points per game in October.

No. 3 Arbor View at No. 2 Liberty

The Patriots (9-1) have won nine straight and haven’t lost to a Nevada team this season. The Aggies (8-2) have won seven in a row and haven’t lost to a local opponent.

Liberty averages 39 points per game and allows 13, so Arbor View will have trouble finding an attack point. The Aggies scored an average of 52 points in October, but gave up 28 ppg in the month.

Schedule

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted:

Open Division

State semifinals

No. 4 Foothill at No. 1 Bishop Gorman

No. 3 Arbor View at No. 2 Liberty

5A Southern Region title game

No. 8 Centennial at No. 6 Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m. Friday

4A Southern Region title game

No. 6 SLAM! Nevada at No. 1 Sloan Canyon

3A state semifinals

1 p.m. Saturday

No. 2S Moapa Valley at No. 1N Elko

No. 2N Churchill County at No. 1S Virgin Valley

2A state semifinals

1 p.m. Saturday

No. 2N Battle Mountain at No. 1S Needles

No. 2S Lincoln County at No. 1N Pershing County

1A state semifinals

6 p.m. Friday

No. 2S Pahranagat Valley at No. 1N Mineral County

No. 2N Carlin at No. 1S Tonopah