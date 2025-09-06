Top cross country runners compete at Las Vegas Invitational — PHOTOS

Many of the top high school cross country runners in Southern Nevada competed at the Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational Saturday morning at Sunset Park.

The top high school cross country runners from Southern Nevada competed at the 55th Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational at Sunset Park on Saturday morning.

Faith Lutheran’s Brady Anderson won the boys Varsity A race with a time of 14 minutes, 56.7 seconds. Anderson’s time is a new meet record, beating the previous mark set by Desert Oasis’ Kenan Dagge (14:58.1) last year.

Sky Pointe’s Carter Prater finished second (15:23.60) and Centennial’s Calvin Rivera was third (15:30.60). Green Valley’s Reese Leoncavallo came in fourth (15:44.80) and Sky Pointe’s Sawyer Hutton finished fifth (15:47).

Sky Pointe’s Aislin McMahon (18:02.50) took first place in the girls Varsity A race over Coronado’s Brooke-Lynn Miller (18:09.80). McMahon broke her own meet record by more than 33 seconds (18:36.3) that she set last year.

Shadow Ridge’s Elynn Okuda (18:11) was third, Faith Lutheran’s Sophia Weisz finished fourth (18:14.50) and Sky Pointe’s Lacy Tippets was fifth (18:19.50).

In other races, Shadow Ridge’s Lincoln Hooge won the boys Varsity B race (17:32.60) and Shadow Ridge’s Mandi Abney won the girls Varsity B race (20:48.70).

In the freshman and sophomores races, Shadow Ridge’s Max Rook won the boys race (17:14.10) and Shadow Ridge’s Macee Okuda won the girls race (21:04.30).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.