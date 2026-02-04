Top high school athletes commit on National Signing Day — LIST
Several of the top high school athletes from across Southern Nevada committed to colleges Wednesday, including two Division I football players.
More than two dozen of Southern Nevada’s top high school athletes signed their financial aid agreement (formerly letter of intent) Wednesday to play college sports.
Among notable football signees was three-star Las Vegas High quarterback Tanner Vibabul, who is signing with Nebraska. Vibabul was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection who threw for 2,245 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,132 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Sloan Canyon defensive lineman Pita Takafua signed with UNR. Takafua was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection who recorded 42 tackles, 15 for loss, and three sacks to help lead the Pirates to the Class 4A state title game.
Other notable signees in other sports include first-team All-Southern Nevada Coronado girls swimmers Grace Carrington (Washington State) and Ana Schulz (UNR), who helped lead the Cougars to a fourth straight 5A state title in May.
Here is a list of athletes who signed Wednesday:
Football
Arbor View
Tyler Cottle, OL, Calumet College of St. Joseph (Indiana)
Boulder City
Cameron Matthews, LB, Midland University (Nebraska)
Faith Lutheran
Omarion Watkins, RB, Wisconsin Lutheran
Las Vegas High
Tanner Vibabul, QB, Nebraska
Sloan Canyon
Jordan Frost, DL, Ottawa University (Arizona)
Caiden Jackson, LB, St. Ambrose University (Iowa)
Pita Takafua, DL, UNR
Other sports
Arbor View
Garrett Andes, Dominican University (Wisconsin), baseball
Luke Hashimoto, Lees-McRae College (North Carolina), men’s volleyball
Layla Lindsey, Upper Iowa University, women’s soccer
Devin Martin, College of Southern Nevada, baseball
Audrey Melton, St. Mary’s (California), softball
Madison Schrade, College of Southern Nevada, cross country
Jayden Scott, Lakeland University (Wisconsin), men’s volleyball
Coronado
Grace Carrington, Washington State, women’s swimming
Sebastian Ibarguen, Rockhurst University (Missouri), men’s soccer
Taylor Jones, Menlo College (California), women’s basketball
Ana Schulz, UNR, women’s swimming
Doral Academy
Luke Cheplak, Saint Martin’s University (Washington), men’s golf
Mekenzy Clark, Fort Hays State (Kansas), women’s tennis
Bell Risling, Cal State Fullerton, women’s volleyball
Sienna Turco, Brevard College (North Carolina), women’s soccer
Emery Vannah, Pittsburgh, women’s swimming
Faith Lutheran
Caden Cook, UW Stevens Point (Wisconsin), wrestling
Macy Garth, North Carolina A&T, women’s golf
Addison Jarvis, Barry University (Florida), women’s soccer
