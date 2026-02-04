Top high school athletes commit on National Signing Day — LIST

Several of the top high school athletes from across Southern Nevada committed to colleges Wednesday, including two Division I football players.

Las Vegas High's quarterback Tanner Vibabul (8) is chased by Arbor View's defensive end Brandon Garcia (25) during the first half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (8) looks for someone to pass to during a football game on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than two dozen of Southern Nevada’s top high school athletes signed their financial aid agreement (formerly letter of intent) Wednesday to play college sports.

Among notable football signees was three-star Las Vegas High quarterback Tanner Vibabul, who is signing with Nebraska. Vibabul was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection who threw for 2,245 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,132 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Sloan Canyon defensive lineman Pita Takafua signed with UNR. Takafua was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection who recorded 42 tackles, 15 for loss, and three sacks to help lead the Pirates to the Class 4A state title game.

Other notable signees in other sports include first-team All-Southern Nevada Coronado girls swimmers Grace Carrington (Washington State) and Ana Schulz (UNR), who helped lead the Cougars to a fourth straight 5A state title in May.

Here is a list of athletes who signed Wednesday:

Football

Arbor View

Tyler Cottle, OL, Calumet College of St. Joseph (Indiana)

Boulder City

Cameron Matthews, LB, Midland University (Nebraska)

Faith Lutheran

Omarion Watkins, RB, Wisconsin Lutheran

Las Vegas High

Tanner Vibabul, QB, Nebraska

Sloan Canyon

Jordan Frost, DL, Ottawa University (Arizona)

Caiden Jackson, LB, St. Ambrose University (Iowa)

Pita Takafua, DL, UNR

Other sports

Arbor View

Garrett Andes, Dominican University (Wisconsin), baseball

Luke Hashimoto, Lees-McRae College (North Carolina), men’s volleyball

Layla Lindsey, Upper Iowa University, women’s soccer

Devin Martin, College of Southern Nevada, baseball

Audrey Melton, St. Mary’s (California), softball

Madison Schrade, College of Southern Nevada, cross country

Jayden Scott, Lakeland University (Wisconsin), men’s volleyball

Coronado

Grace Carrington, Washington State, women’s swimming

Sebastian Ibarguen, Rockhurst University (Missouri), men’s soccer

Taylor Jones, Menlo College (California), women’s basketball

Ana Schulz, UNR, women’s swimming

Doral Academy

Luke Cheplak, Saint Martin’s University (Washington), men’s golf

Mekenzy Clark, Fort Hays State (Kansas), women’s tennis

Bell Risling, Cal State Fullerton, women’s volleyball

Sienna Turco, Brevard College (North Carolina), women’s soccer

Emery Vannah, Pittsburgh, women’s swimming

Faith Lutheran

Caden Cook, UW Stevens Point (Wisconsin), wrestling

Macy Garth, North Carolina A&T, women’s golf

Addison Jarvis, Barry University (Florida), women’s soccer

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.