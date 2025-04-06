Top high school swimmers compete at Pavilion Pool — RESULTS, PHOTOS
Many of the state’s top high school swimmers competed at a meet Saturday morning at the Pavilion Center Pool. Here are photos and results from the event.
Palo Verde won 10 of the 11 boys races and all three relay races. The Panthers have won 10 straight team state titles.
N.C. State commit Max Carlsen won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 44.81 seconds) and 500-yard freestyle (4:34.47), and Owen Robertson won the 100-yard backstroke (53.28 seconds) and 200-yard individual medley (2:02.78).
Carlsen and Robertson helped Palo Verde win the 200-yard medley relay (1:41.84) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:31.19).
The Coronado girls won all three relay races. The Cougars have won the past three team state titles. Faith Lutheran’s Summer Mudadu won the 50-yard freestyle (25.57) and 500-yard freestyle (5:07.86).
Here are the winners from Saturday’s events:
Boys
50-yard freestyle: Jaxson Morgan, Faith Lutheran (23.00)
100-yard backstroke: Owen Robertson, Palo Verde (53.28)
100-yard breaststroke: Joshua Evans, Palo Verde (1:03.22)
100-yard butterfly: Carl Malacaman, Palo Verde (56.10)
100-yard freestyle: Aiden Longworth, Palo Verde (50.59)
200-yard freestyle: Max Carlsen, Palo Verde (1:44.81)
200-yard individual medley: Owen Robertson, Palo Verde (2:02.78)
500-yard freestyle: Max Carlsen, Palo Verde (4:34.47)
200-yard freestyle relay: Palo Verde (1:31.19)
200-yard medley relay: Palo Verde (1:41.84)
400-yard freestyle relay: Palo Verde (3:27.84)
Girls
50-yard freestyle: Summer Mudadu, Faith Lutheran (25.57)
100-yard backstroke: Addison Holmes, Coronado (1:00.75)
100-yard breaststroke: Sienna Zauder, Arbor View (1:13.40)
100-yard butterfly: Ana Schulz, Coronado (1:03.62)
100-yard freestyle: Madison Truman, Legacy (59.46)
200-yard freestyle: Tigerlily Wolfe, Faith Lutheran (2:02.59)
200-yard individual medley: Sophie Wood, Faith Lutheran (2:18.50)
500-yard freestyle: Summer Mudadu, Faith Lutheran (5:07.86)
200-yard freestyle relay: Coronado (1:43.35)
200-yard medley relay: Coronado (1:55.88)
400-yard freestyle relay: Coronado (3:46.65)
