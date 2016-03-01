2016 Chaparral Boys Track Capsule
Preseason information for the Chaparral boys track team.
CHAPARRAL
Head coach: Jeffrey Carter, first season
Top athletes: Richard Nelson (Sr.), Casey Acosta (Sr.), Michael Terranova (Sr.)
Outlook: Carter, who was an assistant coach with the Cowboys last season, takes over as head coach this year.
Nelson and Acosta both were members of the Cowboys’ state champion 400-meter relay team. Terranova should be one of the team’s top distance runners.
“We want to win as a team,” Carter said. “We will be working really hard to reach a goal, and our goal is to go to state with as many kids as we can get there.”