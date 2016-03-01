102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Track & Field

2016 Chaparral Boys Track Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 10:38 am
 

CHAPARRAL

Head coach: Jeffrey Carter, first season

Top athletes: Richard Nelson (Sr.), Casey Acosta (Sr.), Michael Terranova (Sr.)

Outlook: Carter, who was an assistant coach with the Cowboys last season, takes over as head coach this year.

Nelson and Acosta both were members of the Cowboys’ state champion 400-meter relay team. Terranova should be one of the team’s top distance runners.

“We want to win as a team,” Carter said. “We will be working really hard to reach a goal, and our goal is to go to state with as many kids as we can get there.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Legacy’s Jerry Martin (747), from left, runs for first place, with Canyon Springs Isai ...
Boys regions: Legacy’s Jerry Martin sees hard work pay off
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Martin ran the 100-meter dash in a personal-record time of 10.71 seconds on Saturday morning at Desert Oasis to claim the Mountain Region championship and an automatic bid in the state meet next week. The sturdy senior doubled as a running back for Legacy’s football team and said he started preparing for track season after football concluded.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Faith Lutheran captures three-team meet
RJ

Sever Stewart and Jack Gordon each won two individual events Thursday to help Faith Lutheran’s boys track team win a three-team meet at Bonanza.