2016 Chaparral Boys Track Capsule

CHAPARRAL

Head coach: Jeffrey Carter, first season

Top athletes: Richard Nelson (Sr.), Casey Acosta (Sr.), Michael Terranova (Sr.)

Outlook: Carter, who was an assistant coach with the Cowboys last season, takes over as head coach this year.

Nelson and Acosta both were members of the Cowboys’ state champion 400-meter relay team. Terranova should be one of the team’s top distance runners.

“We want to win as a team,” Carter said. “We will be working really hard to reach a goal, and our goal is to go to state with as many kids as we can get there.”