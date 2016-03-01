102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Track & Field

2016 Faith Lutheran Boys Track Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 10:39 am
 

FAITH LUTHERAN

Head coach: Dan Kober, third season

Returning lettermen: 26

Top athletes: Chase Wood (Sr.), Paul Stephens (Sr.), Daniel Breen (Sr.), Bryce Neagle (Sr.), Bryce Raymond (Jr.)

Outlook: Wood is the defending Division I-A state champion in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and joined Stephens on the 3,200 relay team that won a state title.

Breen and Neagle were members of the state runner-up 1,600 relay team.

“Faith Lutheran returns a large number of athletes from the Division I-A state championship team last year and hopes to compete for the region and state titles again this year,” Kober said. “We expect to be carried by our middle distance and distance crew.

“We will need to find consistent point production in the sprints, relays and field events to be able to compete for the state championship again this year.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Legacy’s Jerry Martin (747), from left, runs for first place, with Canyon Springs Isai ...
Boys regions: Legacy’s Jerry Martin sees hard work pay off
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Martin ran the 100-meter dash in a personal-record time of 10.71 seconds on Saturday morning at Desert Oasis to claim the Mountain Region championship and an automatic bid in the state meet next week. The sturdy senior doubled as a running back for Legacy’s football team and said he started preparing for track season after football concluded.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Faith Lutheran captures three-team meet
RJ

Sever Stewart and Jack Gordon each won two individual events Thursday to help Faith Lutheran’s boys track team win a three-team meet at Bonanza.