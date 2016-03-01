2016 Faith Lutheran Boys Track Capsule

FAITH LUTHERAN

Head coach: Dan Kober, third season

Returning lettermen: 26

Top athletes: Chase Wood (Sr.), Paul Stephens (Sr.), Daniel Breen (Sr.), Bryce Neagle (Sr.), Bryce Raymond (Jr.)

Outlook: Wood is the defending Division I-A state champion in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and joined Stephens on the 3,200 relay team that won a state title.

Breen and Neagle were members of the state runner-up 1,600 relay team.

“Faith Lutheran returns a large number of athletes from the Division I-A state championship team last year and hopes to compete for the region and state titles again this year,” Kober said. “We expect to be carried by our middle distance and distance crew.

“We will need to find consistent point production in the sprints, relays and field events to be able to compete for the state championship again this year.”