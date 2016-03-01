2016 Moapa Valley Boys Track Capsule

MOAPA VALLEY

Head coach: Shane Hickman, ninth season

Returning lettermen: 13

Top athletes: R.J. Hubert (Sr.), Sterling Simmons (Sr.), Jestyn Postma (Sr.), Hunter Soderquist (Sr.)

Outlook: Hubert was the Division I-A state champion in the 110-meter hurdles, finished second in the 300 hurdles and took third in the long jump and high jump last year.

Simmons (400), Postma (discus) and Soderquist (shot put) all placed in the Southern Region meet last year.

“The Pirates had their best season in the Division I-A last year, finishing fourth at regionals and seventh at state,” Hickman said. “We are looking to improve in both areas this season, led by a deep senior class.”