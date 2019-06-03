2019 Nevada Preps No Limits Award Winner

Palo Verde senior track athlete Ben Slighting is the winner of the Nevada Preps No Limits Award.

2018-19 Best of NV Preps Awards Show- No Limits Award

Palo Verde senior Ben Slighting is the winner of the 2019 Nevada Preps No Limits Award.

Slighting competed in track for the Panthers and suffers from Osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease.

Slighting won the 400-meter, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 wheelchair events at the Class 4A state meet this season.

