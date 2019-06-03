108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Track & Field

2019 Nevada Preps No Limits Award Winner

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2019 - 2:57 pm
 

Palo Verde senior Ben Slighting is the winner of the 2019 Nevada Preps No Limits Award.

Slighting competed in track for the Panthers and suffers from Osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease.

Slighting won the 400-meter, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 wheelchair events at the Class 4A state meet this season.

For more about Slighting and his accomplishments, see the video.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Legacy’s Jerry Martin (747), from left, runs for first place, with Canyon Springs Isai ...
Boys regions: Legacy’s Jerry Martin sees hard work pay off
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Martin ran the 100-meter dash in a personal-record time of 10.71 seconds on Saturday morning at Desert Oasis to claim the Mountain Region championship and an automatic bid in the state meet next week. The sturdy senior doubled as a running back for Legacy’s football team and said he started preparing for track season after football concluded.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Faith Lutheran captures three-team meet
RJ

Sever Stewart and Jack Gordon each won two individual events Thursday to help Faith Lutheran’s boys track team win a three-team meet at Bonanza.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Desert Oasis captures four-team meet
By Bartt Davis / RJ

Gabriel Smith won both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes Wednesday to help Desert Oasis’ boys track team capture a four-team meet at Spring Valley.