2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track, field team

Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

First team

Preston Beery, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was the Class 5A state runner-up in the discus (151-5) and shot put (51-10.25).

Nathan Carlin, Foothill — The senior won the Class 4A state championship in the 1,600 (4:18.14) by more than 20 seconds and 3,200 (10:29.54) by more than 16 seconds.

Jaylen Garrison, Coronado — The senior won the Class 5A state championship in the triple jump (45-7) and high jump (6-3), finished fifth in the long jump (21-1.5) and sixth in the 100 (11.17).

Branden Haas, Green Valley — The senior won the Class 5A state discus championship by more than 5 feet (156-6).

Jakhi Hayes, Liberty — The senior won the Class 5A state championship in the 110 hurdles (14.58), was third in the 300 hurdles (39.15) and ran legs on the Patriots’ winning 4×100 (42.29) and 4×400 (3:24.92) relays.

Tevin Howerton, Canyon Springs — The senior was the Class 4A state runner-up in the 100 (10.70), 200 (21.95) and 400 (51.23) and anchored the Pioneers’ winning 4×100 relay (42.50).

Andrew Specht, Bishop Gorman — The junior was the Class 5A state runner-up in the 800 (1:54.80) and 1,600 (4:26.77) and ran legs on the Gaels’ winning 4×800 (8:05.04) and fourth-place 4×400 (3:27.46) relays.

Jamarion Stubbs, Canyon Springs — The senior won the Class 4A state championship in the 100 (10.62), 200 (21.77), and 400 (50.48) and led off on the Pioneers’ winning 4×100 relay (42.50).

Nasir Tucker, Palo Verde — The junior won the Class 5A state championship in the 100 (10.88), 200 (21.89) and 400 (50.09) and was fourth in the long jump (21-2).

Raekwon Weatherspoon, Legacy — The senior won the Class 4A state championship in the long jump (22-5) and triple jump (46-4), finished fifth in the 100 (10.93) and ran a leg on the Longhorns’ winning 4×200 relay (1:28.89).

Coach of the Year

Michael Dexter, Canyon Springs — The coach grew the program and led the Pioneers to the Class 4A state championship, the first in school history.

Second team

Darrell Alleyne, Sky Pointe — The senior won the Class 4A state championship (6-4) and ran a leg on the Lions’ runner-up 4×100 relay (43.11).

Ariel Clark, Liberty — The senior was the Class 5A state runner-up in the 300 hurdles (38.48), third in the 110 hurdles (14.76) and ran a leg on the Patriots’ winning 4×00 relay (3:24.92).

Bryan Inmon, Las Vegas — The senior was sixth in the Class 5A state meet in the 200 (22.51) and anchored the Wildcats’ runner-up 4×100 (42.64) and 4×200 (1:29.26) relays.

Cyrus Katich, Moapa Valley — The junior won the Class 3A state championship in the 1,600 (4:33.77) and 3,200 (10:06.40) and anchored the Pirates’ winning 4×800 relay (8:26.71).

Jimmy Kelly, Virgin Valley — The senior won the Class 3A state championship in the long jump (22-3.5) and high jump (6-1) and was third in the 100 (11.50).

Dekel Regev, Adelson — The senior won the Class 1A state championship in the high jump (6-1), pole vault (11-3), shot put (43.9.25) and discus (142-8).

Dex Schwartz, Desert Oasis — The senior won the Class 4A state championship in the pole vault by 2 feet (13-6).

Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was the Class 5A state runner-up in the 3,200 (9:47.56), third in the 1,600 (4:30.23) and anchored the Crusaders’ third-place 4×800 relay (8:23.50).

Elijah Wiggins, Mojave — The senior won the Class 4A state discus championship (135-4) and was runner-up in the shot put (47-7).

Danyom Yosief, Sierra Vista — The senior won the Class 4A state championship in the 800 (1:58.08), was runner-up in the 1,600 (4:38.97) and anchored the Mountain Lions’ winning 4×800 relay (8:27.99).

Honorable mention

Tobi Alabi, Faith Lutheran

Joseph Alleyne, Las Vegas

Donovan Coulthard, Bishop Gorman

Jaydon Davis, Legacy

Jayvis Davis, Western

Jack Ferrence, Lake Mead

JaQuieze Holland, Shadow Ridge

Ronnie Kendricks, Liberty

Adrian Kotero, Centennial

Armando Lewis, Canyon Springs

Mason Lomax, Centennial

John McGill, The Meadows

Jack Medina, Sky Pointe

Trae Miller, Arbor View

Jahsire Morris, Las Vegas

Giovanni Moya, Bishop Gorman

Trevor Newby, Rancho

Aden Nguyen, Shadow Ridge

Shelby Rutledge, Lake Mead

Benjardi Viray, Liberty

Ethan Witter, Moapa Valley