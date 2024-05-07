Faith Lutheran senior shatters Nevada record in shot put — VIDEO

Faith Lutheran thrower Preston Beery set the unofficial state record in the shot put Friday to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Faith Lutheran senior Preston Beery points to the spot where his state record throw in the shot put landed at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 3, 2024. The record throw won Beery first place in the boys shot put at the Faith Lutheran Throwers Invitational. Credit: Abbie Fox Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Faith Lutheran’s Preston Beery admitted his first three shot put attempts at Friday’s Faith Lutheran Throwers Invitational “weren’t really that good.”

The senior’s final one was much better.

Beery’s final throw went a distance of 68 feet, 10 inches, which is now the unofficial Nevada high school record distance. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“I felt it as soon as it left my fingers,” Beery said. “Everyone else, as soon as it landed, everyone went crazy.”

The throw broke the previous unofficial record set in 2003 by White Pine’s Zach Lloyd at 66 feet, 7.75 inches.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association boys track and field record book only recognizes records from state meets. There is no official record book that includes all Nevada high school regular-season meets.

Lloyd has the state meet record at 65 feet, 3 inches, according to the NIAA record book. He set it in 2004.

Beery’s throw is tied for the fourth-farthest in the 2023-24 high school track and field season, according to Athletic.Net.

“I was kind of surprised a little bit, but I knew it was a long time coming,” Beery said. “I already knew what the record was before (Friday). It was just a matter of when I was going to hit it.”

Beery, a first-team member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team last year, won the 2023 5A state titles in the shot put and discus.

This year’s 5A Southern Region meet is Thursday and Saturday. The state meet is May 17 and 18 in Carson City.

Beery, who also played football at Faith Lutheran, said Southern California and UCLA are two of the top colleges he’s heard from. He said he expects to receive an offer from one or both to be a thrower sometime in the next week.

“My journey, it’s been pretty good,” Beery said. “I could have done more last year, but I feel like I’m making up for it this year.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.