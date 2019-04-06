Kyu Kelly leads Gorman to victory in Richard Lewis Invitational

Kyu Kelly had a hand in four event wins Friday and led Bishop Gorman’s boys track team to victory in the Richard Lewis Invitational in Overton.

Thinkstock

Kelly, who was named the meet’s most outstanding male athlete, won the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds and the 200 in 22.56. He also ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams.

The Gaels finished with 178 points to lead an 18-team field. Coronado was second with 147. Green Valley took third with 52, and Faith Lutheran and Silverado tied for fourth with 50 points each.

Gorman’s Donovan Smith swept the hurdles, winning the 110 in 14.93 and the 300 in 40.51.

Valley’s Christian Franklin won the 800 (1:58.29) and 1,600 (4:26.10).

Green Valley’s Daniel Krynzel won the discus with a throw of 148 feet, 6 inches and the shot put (48-9½).

In the girls meet, Jill McPherson-Kellogg swept the throws, and Olivia Smith also won two field events to lead Gorman to the team title.

McPherson-Kellogg threw 110-7 in the discus and had an effort of 34-9 in the shot put.

Smith won the long jump (16-0¼) and triple jump (34-3½).

Gorman won the meet with 129 points. Coronado was second with 127½. Green Valley was third with 111½, and Silverado took fourth with 84.

Silverado’s Alayna Verner won the 100 (12.82), 200 (25.92) and 400 (57.05).