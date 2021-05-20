Las Vegas track stars shine at meet; Gorman avenges baseball loss

The Desert Oasis boys posted 195 points and the Palo Verde girls had 163 to win the team titles at the Class 4A Desert Region track and field meet Wednesday at Desert Oasis High.

Cimarron-Memorial's Branden Smith wins the Boys 100 meter dash race followed by Canyon Spring's Tevin Howerton, in the Southern Nevada 4a Desert Regional Final at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cimarron-Memorial's Branden Smith wins the Boys 100 meter dash race followed by Canyon Spring's Tevin Howerton, in the Southern Nevada 4a Desert Regional Final at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cheyenne's Maleah Heard win the Girls 100 meter Dash in the Southern Nevada 4a Desert Regional Final at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Palo Verde's Brynn McNabb wins the Girls 100 meter hurdle race in the Southern Nevada 4a Desert Regional Final at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Basic's Jayson Fabiyi wins the Boys 110 meter hurdle race in the Southern Nevada 4a Desert Regional Final at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Oasis Caleb Bowman clears the 5-foot-2 bar in the Boys his jump competition during the Southern Nevada 4a Desert Regional Final at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Track and field

Cimarron-Memorial’s Olivia Garcia (2:34.72 in the 800, 5:32.85 in the 1,600 and 12:25.85 in the 3,200) and Basic’s Marley Spielberg (4-8 in the high jump, 15-7 in the long jump and 33-7.25 in the triple jump) won three events each on the girls side.

Cheyenne’s Maleah Heard (12.37 in the 100 and 25.54 in the 200), Palo Verde’s Brynn McNabb (17.1 in the 100 hurdles and 49.57 in the 300 hurdles) and Spring Valley’s Kenna Scott (29-1.5 in the shot put and 94-3 in the discus) won two events.

On the boys side, Cimarron-Memorial’s Branden Smith (11.2 in the 100 and 22.9 in the 200), Cimarron-Memorial’s Jacob Garcia (5:12.89 in the 1,600 and 11:59.89 in the 3,200) and Mojave’s Eric Calendar (48-8.5 in the shot put and 135-0 in the discus) won two events.

Baseball

Top-seeded Bishop Gorman avenged its only loss of the regular season with a 10-0 home win in six innings over No. 5 Liberty on Wednesday in the Class 5A Southern Region baseball tournament.

Demitri Diamant pitched a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts, Tyler Whitaker doubled and homered in a 3-for-4 effort and Justin Crawford, Gavin Mez, Gunnar Myro and Maddox Riske had two hits apiece.

No. 4 Basic 15, No. 8 Faith Lutheran 4 (five innings) — At Basic, Chase Ditmar and Mason Neville homered and combined for nine RBIs in the Wolves’ win.

No. 9 Desert Oasis 19, No. 13 Spring Valley 4 (four innings) — At Desert Oasis, Tyler Stott was 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. The Diamondbacks scored at least three runs in every inning.

No. 2 Palo Verde 15, No. 6 Coronado 7 — At Palo Verde, Alec Vincent doubled, homered and drove in three runs — all in the Panthers’ eight-run sixth inning as they stayed unbeaten in the tournament.

No. 7 Cimarron-Memorial 14, No. 11 Green Valley 3 (five innings) — At Cimarron-Memorial, Dylan Venturini homered and drove in five runs and the Spartans scored 10 times in the third inning.

No. 3 Centennial 11, No. 10 Rancho 1 (five innings) — At Centennial, Sam Simon was the winning pitcher, homered twice and drove in six runs for the Bulldogs.

Softball

No. 2 Centennial 7, No. 3 Arbor View 2 — At Centennial, Ellie Bostedt was 2-for-3 with a double and pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts.

No. 7 Rancho 14, No. 11 Basic 0 (five innings) — At Rancho, Jill Colgan had a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to help the Rams avoid elimination.

No. 6 Faith Lutheran 18, No. 10 Foothill 12 — At Faith Lutheran, the Crusaders gave up a 10-run lead but scored three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to survive.

No. 4 Shadow Ridge 14, No. 9 Desert Oasis 4 (five innings) — At Shadow Ridge, Kimberly Hernandez homered and drove in four runs as the Mustangs stayed unbeaten in the tournament.

No. 8 Sierra Vista 6, No. 5 Palo Verde 5 — At Palo Verde, Tyerra Kaaialii homered twice, and the Mountain Lions scored twice in the seventh inning to eliminate the Panthers.