Roundup: Brandon Martin guides Longhorns to victory

Brandon Martin won two individual events and ran on the winning 400-meter relay team Tuesday to help host Legacy win a four-team boys track meet.

Martin won the 200 in 23.24 seconds and had a mark of 19 feet, 4 inches to win the long jump.

The Longhorns’ Jerry Martin won the 100 in 10.98, and teammate Anthony Myles won the 400 in 53.48. Both also ran on the winning 400 relay team.

Legacy finished with 131 points. Las Vegas was second with 117 points. Tonopah was third with 38, and Pinecrest was fourth with 4.

Las Vegas’ Devyn Williams won the 110 hurdles in 15.9 and the pole vault (11-6) and ran on the winning 800 relay team.

The Wildcats’ Adam Ackerman won both the shot put (42-0) and discus (137-2).

Liberty wins six-team meet

At Coronado, Truell Clark won the 110 hurdles (15.71), was second in the 200 and ran on the second-place 800 relay team to help Liberty win a six-team meet.

The Patriots had 151½ points. Coronado was second with 127½, followed by Green Valley (115), Foothill (92½), Basic (61½) and Spring Mountain (40).

Coronado’s Justin Watterson won the 200 in 22.24 and ran a leg on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams, and teammate Semaj Bolin won the 100 (11.12) and long jump (21-0¼) and ran on the winning 400 relay team.

Coronado’s Elijah Hernandez won the 400 (50.6) and ran on the winning 800 relay team.

Foothill’s Justin Neubeck won the 800 (2:07.94) and the 1,600 (4:48.35).

Green Valley’s Daniel Krynzel won the discus (140-3) and finished second in the shot put.

Faith Lutheran defeats Palo Verde

At Faith Lutheran, Sever Stewart swept the hurdles and finished second in the 200 to lead the Crusaders to a 78½-52½ win over Palo Verde.

Stewart won the 110 hurdles in 16.44 and the 300 hurdles in 41.53.

Faith Lutheran’s Jazmear Ware won the triple jump (32-2) and tied for first in the high jump (5-2), and teammate Brian Kaiserman won the 100 in 11.5 and was second in the pole vault.

Palo Verde’s Ben Slighting won the 1,600 (5:05.79) and 3,200 (10:07.17). The Panthers’ unit of Joshua Campbell, Connor Jordan, John List and Matthew Siroky won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

Virgin Valley wins three-team meet

At Mesquite, Ty Bryant won the 110 hurdles (17.70) and the pole vault (10-0) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team to lead Virgin Valley past Moapa Valley and Democracy Prep.

Christian Martinez won the 400 (54.3) and ran on the victorious 400 and 1,600 relay teams to help Virgin Valley finish with 82½ points. Moapa Valley was second with 73½. Democracy Prep had 26.

Moapa Valley’s Jerrick Stastny won the 800 (2:08.6), ran on the winning 3,200 relay team and finished second in both the 1,600 and 3,200. The Pirates’ Preston Humes won the 1,600 (4:58.8), ran on the 3,200 relay team that finished first, and was second in the 800.

Democracy Prep’s Keionte Scott won both the 100 (11.3) and 200 (23.6).