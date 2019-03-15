Roundup: Christian Franklin leads Valley to victory

Valley’s Christian Franklin won the 3,200 in 9 minutes, 45.86 seconds to help the Vikings win a four-team meet at Del Sol.

Valley’s Christian Franklin had little trouble winning the 3,200-meter run on Thursday.

In fact, his time was better than the winning 3,200 relay.

The Vikings had 104 points to top Del Sol (86), GV Christian (20) and Democracy Prep (6).

Del Sol won the 3,200 relay in 9:49.54. Franklin also won the 400 in 50.64.

Oscar Moreno won the 110 hurdles (18.58) and 300 hurdles (50.77), and Donovan Jones was first in the 1,600 (5:00.56) and second in the 3,200 for Valley.

Del Sol’s Tylan McNeal won the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (42-4½) and was second in the long jump.

Michael Powell won the shot put (34-4½) and discus (103-6) for the Dragons, and teammate Vincent Price-Burrell won the long jump (19-8) and was second in the 200 and high jump.

GV Christian’s Christian Nelson won the 100 (11.81) and 200 (24.06) and was second in the 400.

Centennial rolls to win

At Shadow Ridge, Zavian Cook, Marqis Turner, Kaden Bayne and Jordan McGilbra each won two individual events to lead Centennial to victory in a three-team meet.

Cook won the 100 (11.41) and 200 (23.08). Turner took the 110 hurdles (17.08) and tied for first in the long jump (19-7). Bayne won the shot put (43-9¼) and discus (120-9). McGilbra won the triple jump (40-5½) and tied for first in the long jump (19-7) as the Bulldogs finished with 122½ points.

Shadow Ridge was second with 50.1 points, and Pahranagat Valley had 13.3.

Shadow Ridge’s Joseph Hughes won the 1,600 (4:44.61) and 3,200 (10:34.54).

Mojave wins home meet

At Mojave, Devinn Houston won two events, placed second in one and third in another to lead the host Rattlers to the win in a three-team meet.

Houston won the 100 (11.2) and triple jump (40-6½). He was second in the long jump and third in the 200 for Mojave, which had 78 points. Virgin Valley was second with 47, and Sunrise Mountain had 26.

Joseph McMillan won the 1,600 (4:57.0) and pole vault (11-0) and was second in the 3,200 for the Rattlers. De’Vann Underwood won the 200 (23.0) and 400 (54.1), and Eric Calendar won the shot put (42-6½) and discus (113-5) for Mojave.