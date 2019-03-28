Roundup: Faith Lutheran boys win home meet

Quenton Rice, Sever Stewart and Allan Davis each won two events on Wednesday to lead Faith Lutheran’s boys track team to victory in a four-team home meet.

Quenton Rice and Sever Stewart each won two events on Wednesday to lead Faith Lutheran’s boys track team to victory in a four-team home meet.

Rice won the 100-meter dash in 11.34 seconds and took the 200 in 23.13. Stewart won the 110 hurdles in 16.82 and 300 hurdles in 41.23.

The Crusaders had 108½ points to top Cimarron-Memorial 99½, Bonanza 44, The Meadows 12.

Aidan Baughan won the 1,600 in 5:01.89 and was second in the 800 for Faith Lutheran.

Cimarron’s Allan Davis cleared 5 feet, 8 inches to win the high jump and had a mark of 19-9 to take the long jump , and Tyler Schoenwald won the 400 in 51.02 and was third in the 200 for the Crusaders.

Cimarron’s Branden Smith won the triple jump (40-6½), ran on the winning 800 relay team, placed second in the 300 hurdles and third in the long jump.

Bonanza’s Dario Calata won the 3,200 (11:39.75), ran on the winning 3,200 relay team and finished third in the 1,600.

Coronado wins home meet

At Coronado, Alex Lopeman won the 100 in 11.04 and ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams to lead the Cougars to victory in a four-team meet.

Andrew Burdalski won the long jump (21-4½) and triple jump (43-4¼), and Justin Watterson won the 200 (22.25) and ran on the winning 800 relay team for the Cougars, who had 131 points.

Basic was second with 67½, followed by Foothill (60½) and Lake Mead (3).

Coronado’s Steven Justice won the 110 hurdles in 16.46 and was second in the 300 hurdles, and teammate Keaton Daniel cleared 15-7 to win the pole vault.

Basic’s Elisia Silvira’manu won the discus (118-2) and was second in the shot put.

Pahrump Valley wins six-team meet

At Pahrump, the host Trojans won four individual events to finish with 144 points to win a six-team meet.

Isaak Cruz-Santos won the 400 (57.7), Joaquin Souza won the discus (99-10), Chance Farnsworth took the high jump (6-0) and Grant Odegard was first in the pole vault for Pahrump.

Paul Hardwick won the 110 hurdles (17.2) and was second in the 300 hurdles for Somerset-Losee, which was second with 117 points.

Joseph Ware won the 200 (24.1) and was third in the 100 for third-place Sunrise Mountain (106). Tonopah (56) was fourth, followed by Beatty (51) and Round Mountain (4).

Beatty’s Jose Granados won the 800 (2:07.0), 1,600 (4:51.0) and long jump (19-2).

Liberty, Silverado tie for first

At Clark, Liberty and Silverado each scored 100 points to tie for first in a five-team meet.

Silverado’s Ryan Wurtz won the 400 (52.17), placed second in the 200, third in the 100 and ran on the winning 400 relay team. Devin Bossie won the triple jump (42-4) and was second in the long jump for the Skyhawks.

Truell Clark won the 110 hurdles (16.21) and high jump (6-0) and was second in the 300 hurdles to lead Liberty. Corey Moore won the shot put (53-6) and discus (165-8) for the Patriots.

Green Valley finished third with 75½, followed by Clark (60) and Durango (38½).

Mojave claims four-team meet

At Chaparral, Devin Houston won the 100 (11.6) and 200 (23.4) to lead Mojave past Laughlin, Democracy Prep and the Cowboys.

Ivan Parra won the shot put (44-0¾) and was second in the discus for the Rattlers, who had 101 points.

Chaparral was second with 68, followed by Laughlin (27) and Democracy Prep (27).

Aurelio Carmona won the 110 hurdles (18.4), 300 hurdles (44.1) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay for Chaparral. Jonathan Raffta won the 400 (53.4) and ran on the first-place 800 and 1,600 relays for the Cowboys.

Democracy Prep’s Keionte Scott won the triple jump (41-9) and long jump (21-3).