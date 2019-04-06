Roundup: Isaiah Hayden, Torian Hammond help Pioneer boys win

Isaiah Hayden and Torian Hammond each won one individual event and ran on two victorious relay teams Saturday to help Canyon Springs’ boys track team win the Dragon Invitational at Del Sol.

Thinkstock

Isaiah Hayden and Torian Hammond each won one individual event and ran on two victorious relay teams Saturday to help Canyon Springs’ boys track team win the Dragon Invitational at Del Sol.

Hayden won the 100-meter dash in 11.13 seconds, and Hammond won the 300 hurdles in 39.43.

They teamed with Javion Davison and Jayvion Pugh to win both the 400 and 800 relays.

Jamey Foster won the 400 in 50.39 and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team for the Pioneers, who had 111 points. Mojave was a distant second with 53½ points. Liberty was third with 53, and Desert Pines and Durango tied for fourth with 47.

Durango’s Jayden Nersinger swept the throws, winning the shot put with an effort of 45 feet, 4 inches and the discus with a throw of 133-10.

Yucca Valley (Calif.) won the girls meet with 72¾ points. Mojave and Canyon Springs each scored 65.6 points to tie for second, and Eldorado was fourth with 65.

Canyon Springs’ Alexis Mathis swept the hurdles, winning the 100 hurdles in 15.78 and the 300 in 46.81. She also ran on the winning 400 relay team.

Eldorado’s LaDavia Pierson won the 100 (12.49) and 200 (25.22).

Desert Pines’ Jazmin Felix took both the 1,600 (5:23.86) and the 3,200 (11:48.69).

Sunrise Mountain’s Kapua Pulotu won the discus with a throw of 136-4 and the shot put with an effort of 375.