Roundup: Michael Sonerholm leads Pahrump Valley to victory

Michael Sonerholm won two individual events and finished second in another Wednesday to lead Pahrump Valley’s boys track team to victory in a four-team meet at Sunrise Mountain.

Thinkstock

Sonerholm won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 6.8 seconds and the 1,600 in 4:46.8. He was second in the 3,200.

The Trojans’ Ethan Whittle won the triple jump with an effort of 38 feet, 4½ inches and was second in the high jump as Pahrump racked up 88½ points. Sunrise Mountain was second with 68½, followed by Western with 54 and Laughlin with 21.

Sunrise Mountain’s Joseph Ware won the 100 (11.0) and long jump (21-2¾) and was second in the 200.

Western’s Cevin Clark won the 200 (21.8) and 300 hurdles (41.5), and teammate Henry Ceballos won the 400 (54.6) and ran on the winning 800 relay team.

Gorman defeats Sierra Vista, Desert Oasis

At Sierra Vista, Rome Odunze and Kyu Kelly each won one individual event and ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams to propel Bishop Gorman to victory in a three-team meet.

Odunze won the 100 in 10.97, and Kelly had a mark of 22-4¼ to win the long jump. Gorman’s Donovan Smith won the 110 hurdles (15.45) and the 300 hurdles (42.13).

Gorman finished with 105 points. Desert Oasis had 64 points, and Sierra Vista had 56.

Desert Oasis’ Gabriel Smith won the 200 in 22.77 and was second in the 100.

Valley wins three-team meet

At Valley, Christian Franklin won two individual events to help the Vikings run away from Boulder City and Democracy Prep.

Franklin won the 800 in 2:07.9 and the 1,600 in 4:45.9. Valley’s Larry Perry won the 400 (55.3) and was second in the 100 and 200, and Angel Hernandez-Garcia won the long jump (18-5½) and was second in the triple jump.

Valley finished with 90 points. Boulder City had 40 points, and Democracy Prep had 27.

Democracy Prep’s Keionte Scott won the 100 in 10.7, the 200 in 22.6 and the triple jump with a mark of 41-10¾.