Roundup: Sierra Vista boys claim meet at Durango

Prince Kuumba and Joshua Dumbrique each won two events on Thursday to lead Sierra Vista’s boys track team to victory in a three-team meet at Durango.

Thinkstock

Kuumba won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 13.05 seconds. He also cleared 5 feet, 6 inches to win the high jump.

Dumbrique won the 110 hurdles in 17.33 and the 300 hurdles in 43.4.

The Mountain Lions finished with 94 points to beat the host Trailblazers (46) and Calvary Chapel (8).

Durango’s Jayden Nersinger won the shot put (42-9) and discus (137-6) and was second in the long jump.

Justin Johnson won the 100 (11.35) and 200 (22.72) for the Trailblazers.

Cimarron-Memorial tops Palo Verde, The Meadows

At Palo Verde, Marcus Poole had four first-place finishes to help Cimarron-Memorial win a three-team meet.

Poole won the high jump (5-8), long jump (20-2½) and triple jump (39-1) and also ran on the winning 400 relay team.

Cimarron had 92½ points to beat the host Panthers (77½) and The Meadows (8).

Roger Garcia won the 300 hurdles in 46.09, placed second in the 100 and ran on the 400 relay for the Spartans. Tyler Schoenwald won the 800 (2:05.23) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay for Cimarron.

Palo Verde’s Nasir Worthy Farris won the discus (108-11) and shot put (37-8).

Girls

Audrey Dayton and Andrea Crisostomo each won two events, and Ajanae Cressey had a win and three second-place finishes to lead Sierra Vista to the win in a three-team meet at Durango.

Dayton won the 100 hurdles (16.17) and 300 hurdles (48.06). Crisostomo swept the throws, winning the shot put (21-6¾) and discus (69-0). Cressey won the triple jump (34-11) and was second in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump.

The Mountain Lions had 87 points to beat Durango (31) and Calvary Chapel (1).

Durango’s Litzy Ramos Vargas won the 400 (1:12.84) and 800 (2:58.65) and ran on the winning 800 relay team.

Brooklyn Torrence leads Cimarron

At Palo Verde, Brooklyn Torrence won three individual events and ran on the winning 400 relay to lead Cimarron-Memorial to victory.

Torrence won the 100 (13.29), long jump (15-1½) and triple jump (29-11).

Kylie Springman won the shot put (27-10) and discus (71-11) for the Spartans, who had 87 points. Palo Verde was second with 66, and The Meadows had seven.

Palo Verde’s Mya Boykin won the 200 (28.06), placed second in the long jump and third in the 100.