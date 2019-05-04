Ty Bryant helps Virgin Valley boys win Grant Bushman Invitational

Ty Bryant won the pole vault and finished second in the 110-meter hurdles Saturday to help Virgin Valley’s boys track team win the Grant Bushman Invitational at Overton.

Bryant cleared 12 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault and helped the Bulldogs to a total of 90 points in the 20-team meet. Moapa Valley was second with 85, and Mojave (73), Del Sol (64) and White Pine (58) rounded out the top five.

Virgin Valley’s Taua Fiso was second in both the shot put and discus.

Mojave’s David Warren won the long jump with an effort of 20 feet, 7¾ inches and the triple jump with a mark of 43-7¾.

Lincoln County’s Noah Smith won the 200 in 22.91 seconds and the 110 hurdles in 16.58 and finished second in the 200.

Pahrump Valley’s Michael Sonerholm won the 800 in 2:06.75 and the 1,600 in 4:39.73.

Moapa Valley’s Jerrick Stastny finished second in the 3,200 and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team.

Girls

Hannah Watson won two field events and finished second in another event to help Moapa Valley to the girls title.

Watson cleared 10-7½ to win the pole vault and had a mark of 16-8½ to win the long jump. She was second in the triple jump and third in the 100 hurdles.

The Pirates’ Emma Humes won the 1,600 in 5:35.09 and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team, and teammate Ashlyn Western won the 800 in 2:32.86 and placed second in the 400.

Moapa Valley had 128 points to lead a 14-team field. Virgin Valley was second with 102. Mojave took third with 95, and Del Sol and White Pine tied for fourth with 76.

Virgin Valley’s Nikita Eskelsen ran on the winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams and was second in the 100 hurdles and the long jump.

Del Sol’s CharLeyanse Howard won the 100 in 12.92 and the triple jump (36-1½) and was second in the 200. The Dragons’ Nakala Nadeau won the 100 hurdles in 15.74 and was second in the 300 hurdles.

Mojave’s Kiara Biscette won both the 200 (26.46) and 400 (59.89), and teammate Jasmine Kaufman won the discus (118-7) and shot put (34-10¼).