2016 Faith Lutheran Girls Track Capsule

FAITH LUTHERAN

Head coach: Dan Kober, third season

Returning letter winners: 22

Top athletes: Kendall Larson (So.), Casey Leonard (Sr.), Bryanna Neagle (Jr.), Michelle Reiss (Jr.)

Outlook: The Crusaders bring back 22 letter winners from last year’s Division I-A state championship winning team.

Neagle finished second in the state meet and Leonard was third in the high jump, Reiss was third in the state meet in the pole vault, and Larson took fifth in the 3,200-meter race.

“Faith Lutheran looks to replace a large number of points lost to graduation,” Kober said. “We still return a strong distance team and a strong vertical jumps crew. These returners and a strong freshman class leave us hopeful we can compete for a region and state title for the fourth consecutive year.

“Team success will depend greatly on the ability of our returners and new athletes to step up and fill the holes left by graduation.”