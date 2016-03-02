2016 Las Vegas Girls Track Capsule

LAS VEGAS

Head coach: Greg Sellers, first season

Returning letter winners: Seven

Top athletes: Tavaija Bennett (Sr.), Teconna Dyer (Jr.), Cjenna Heiden (Jr.)

Outlook: Bennett was a finalist in the 100-meter dash in last year’s Sunrise Region meet. She leads a group of seven returnees.

“We are looking to take some girls to the state track meet for the first time in five years,” Sellers said. “The addition of newcomers Teleda Williams and Naikee Bovia will add depth to the relay teams.”